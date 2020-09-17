CNN is pretty excited for the upcoming Joe Biden town hall they’re putting on Thursday night, but to warm you up for that, he are selections from Biden’s address to Jewish Americans during a Rosh Hashanah event.

Joe tried to wish Jewish Americans a happy new year but ends up sounding like a fool.. #American #USA #UnitedStates #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/JmWlJFAXhW — resistthedonkey (@resistthedonkey) September 17, 2020

The sign language person looks like she is confused 😂😂😂 — F Bar 49 (@fbarendt) September 17, 2020

I don’t know what they pay her, but it can’t possibly be enough. — Maine Road (@hamptonlax) September 17, 2020

What the absolute fuuk https://t.co/42DEMfAfRx — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) September 17, 2020

I listened to it and couldn’t tell if he was selling me an extended car warranty or a reverse mortgage. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Moe Malarkey (@RJGeezer) September 17, 2020

Did he just have a stroke live on that interview? — Chris (@LouisianaVet) September 17, 2020

wow. he's literally going to fall on his face at the debate, isn't he? — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) September 17, 2020

There won’t be any debates — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 17, 2020

I think he divulged a big clue when he mentioned Jill putting lots of notes up on the mirror for him… — KD (@endearingcharms) September 17, 2020

Sadly the notes on mirror probably remind him to brush teeth and put on deodorant. The shell game being perpetrated by the Democrats is not right. — PaulP (@paul_previte) September 17, 2020

Did he ever even make it to the part where he mentioned Jewish people or tried to pronounce Rosh HaShanah? — Rachel 🇺🇸🇦🇲💙 (@RaychelTania) September 17, 2020

He did:

Joe Biden ahead of Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah: “May God bless you. May you have a happy, healthy & sweet new year. And you know. I, I just think that eh. it’s ah—you know, Shana Tova. Get it done. We we can do this.” pic.twitter.com/zBXE7Jhn5e — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 17, 2020

When he says, “We can do this,” it’s like he’s talking to himself, or the staffers in the room with him. “We can get through this speech.”

Alright, now there were some edits in there, but… — Quarantined Kyle Style Podcast (@KStylePodcast) September 17, 2020

So… feeling inspired at all? 😂 — Deus Galt (@colovion) September 17, 2020

Gee I wonder what he's leaning in and squinting at…. — Evil Monkey (@EvilMonkey40) September 17, 2020

If he’s trying lull me into a false sense of security he’s killing it. — 🇺🇸Tenser, said Censored Tensor🇺🇸 (@bobaloo_1) September 17, 2020

Yeah he’s about 47% there. — Monomachos (@Monomachos7) September 17, 2020

Biden has been using that stupid quote and the bathroom mirror line for 5 yearshttps://t.co/BSHT4ughxF — Redbirds (@Birds_Rock) September 17, 2020

We would have thought the Post-it Note would have fallen off the mirror from the steam, but it’s apparently been there for years.

