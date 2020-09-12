First, we heard Rep. Ilhan Omar question ICE’s deportation of dozens of illegal aliens to Somalia, in part because of her concern that the U.S. not spread the coronavirus to Somalia. But according to the Biden campaign, wouldn’t they be safer from COVID-19 in literally any other country in the world than in the U.S. under President Trump?

Now we’re hearing that coronavirus measures are responsible for unaccompanied children being sent to their home countries. We first saw this news come across our feed from Fox 11 Los Angeles. It looks like around 8,800 unaccompanied children have been sent home under a COVID-19 pandemic measure from the Trump administration.