As Twitchy reported earlier, the Washington Examiner’s Byron York posted a list of all the questions that were asked of Joe Biden Friday to prove what a bunch of softballs were lobbed at the Democratic nominee, including the opening question about Biden’s feelings on President Trump’s “soul.” There was also the question — well, not really a question, but more campaign advice — about why Biden is holding his temper and isn’t angrier with Trump.

Sen. Ted Cruz saw a clip of that last bit of campaign advice from the press and summed up Biden’s media lapdogs perfectly:

When puppies are excited, sometimes they will try to hump your leg. Apparently, journalists do the same thing. https://t.co/801XjIp96q — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2020

The Zodiac strikes again!

Whoa, way to go senator Cruz. pic.twitter.com/sMhWRolu8U — Deborah Lombardo (@DeborahLombard2) September 5, 2020

He was so in love with Biden that after 4 hours he had see a doctor pic.twitter.com/2sO2674ncO — Dogfacedponysoldier (@Whatmeworry61) September 5, 2020

I trust puppies though — Tricky Rick (@TrickyRickDaddy) September 5, 2020

I really am shocked! I didn’t think the media could embarrass themselves anymore than they already have! This looks like a SNL skit! — nolapatriot (@nolapatriot) September 5, 2020

Softballs……and I'm not talking about the questions — Ed (@Edwarrior2448) September 5, 2020

Absolute savage 🔥 — Gabe “Mostly Peaceful” Tanner (@gabetanner_) September 5, 2020

I can’t believe I’m with TC on this one but he’s right. — Jack (@arcitejack) September 5, 2020

Winner of the Daily Tweet Award goes to Ted. 👍 — Biden’s Puppeteer (@chrishaashotma1) September 5, 2020

Best tweet ever!! 😂😂😂 — AnnaV (@perchance99) September 5, 2020

Trigger warning…..this is beautiful! — KRisSy (@artnthesoul) September 5, 2020

And it’s only going to get worse the closer we get to the election. Let’s hope the debate moderators can control themselves a little better.

