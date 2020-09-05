As Twitchy reported earlier, the Washington Examiner’s Byron York posted a list of all the questions that were asked of Joe Biden Friday to prove what a bunch of softballs were lobbed at the Democratic nominee, including the opening question about Biden’s feelings on President Trump’s “soul.” There was also the question — well, not really a question, but more campaign advice — about why Biden is holding his temper and isn’t angrier with Trump.

Sen. Ted Cruz saw a clip of that last bit of campaign advice from the press and summed up Biden’s media lapdogs perfectly:

And it’s only going to get worse the closer we get to the election. Let’s hope the debate moderators can control themselves a little better.

