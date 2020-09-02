As Twitchy reported, Joe Biden and his wife Jill will travel to Kenosha, Wisc., Thursday, two days after President Trump visited and toured the riot damage. As Guy Benson noted, Biden had originally decided against visiting Kenosha, then criticized Trump for traveling there, and then announced that he was going to visit after all.

Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the Trump campaign, had a good question with an obvious answer:

"How is it that Joe Biden can fly to Wisconsin tomorrow but he was unable to fly to Wisconsin two weeks ago to accept the nomination?” – @TimMurtaugh to reporters in response to the news that Biden is going to Kenosha — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 2, 2020

C'mon man you know why. — Notable Exception (@soleilchaux) September 2, 2020

You know the thing. — Adam Schiff‘s jet pack (@DesertMonkey4) September 2, 2020

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway couldn’t help but notice the optics of Biden so quickly following Trump’s visit to Kenosha after announcing he wasn’t going there.

Biden copied Pence's convention rhetoric against violence, now Biden is planning to copy Trump's trip to Kenosha (after harshly criticizing Trump for going yesterday). Difficult to ignore the optics of who is leading, who is following. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 2, 2020

It’s especially fitting since Biden keeps questioning Trump’s leadership.

