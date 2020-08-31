Catholic comedian Jeremy McLellan brought us this video of a priest leading the congregants into affirming their white privilege. We’re sure this is familiar to a lot of people whose churches have gone woke, and we see a lot of people on Twitter sorry to see their faith leaders going down the same path. Is it OK to denounce white supremacy? Sure, but it’s no accident that white supremacy is now tied up with white privilege and white fragility, as they all command you to acknowledge your inner racist as the first step in whatever goal it is they’re trying to reach.

Priest asks congregation to condemn their “white privilege” at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in NYC yesterday pic.twitter.com/J0TM6j6y2N — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) August 31, 2020

Besides the issue of modeling it after baptismal promises, it smacks of self-soothing masochism that lets white people feel good while doing nothing positive. Not to mention the assumption that the entire audience is white. — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) August 31, 2020

Waking up every morning and reciting the Litany of Social Justice and then it’s off to my job as a usurious moneylender — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) August 31, 2020

Lighting a candle at my homemade shrine of George Floyd when I get home from my job at Raytheon — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) August 31, 2020

Raise your hand if you’ve seen your own church tracking in this direction.

This should be the parishioners of that church pic.twitter.com/rLYNu03YYp — Cain Returns⏳🇨🇦 (@CainReturns) August 31, 2020

I can't imagine this is allowed to be in the liturgy. — Chris Valentine (@cmvalentineb) August 31, 2020

Maybe they came upon such inspiration in the parish "zen meditation group" they have.

🙄 — Marcel LeJeune (@MarcelLeJeune) August 31, 2020

This is why people leave the church. — Sul (@PiperHHI) August 31, 2020

The Catholic Church is mostly leftist now. Just lip service to the pro life stance. — Mr. Higbee (@mrhigbee2020) August 31, 2020

And the sheeple respond, "yes". Clearly our Church is only confident in being political from the pulpit in the woke direction. Disappointing when we need fearless holy leaders more than ever. — Mistysmornings (@mistysmornings) August 31, 2020

That’s bizarre. Is this a liturgy of social justice? Replace the baptismal promises with the diversity promises? — Midas Wittgenstein (@MidasWit) August 31, 2020

I hope people walked out instead of remaining to sit and be insulted. — Jerry Massey (@JerryMassey) August 31, 2020

I would have walked out. — betty 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@livinlov) August 31, 2020

Buh bye. — Yankee Pride 🇺🇸 6% (@YankeeSpin) August 31, 2020

This is pitiful. — Bald Bull 🇺🇸 (@sidescrollersid) August 31, 2020

The Catholic church was compromised a long long time ago. — Not Today Liberal 🇺🇸 (@FergusonMclair) August 31, 2020

I was against original sin *before* it was rebranded by the Marxists.#PhilosophyBitches — Oh Dawg (@OhDawg5) August 31, 2020

