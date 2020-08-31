Catholic comedian Jeremy McLellan brought us this video of a priest leading the congregants into affirming their white privilege. We’re sure this is familiar to a lot of people whose churches have gone woke, and we see a lot of people on Twitter sorry to see their faith leaders going down the same path. Is it OK to denounce white supremacy? Sure, but it’s no accident that white supremacy is now tied up with white privilege and white fragility, as they all command you to acknowledge your inner racist as the first step in whatever goal it is they’re trying to reach.

Raise your hand if you’ve seen your own church tracking in this direction.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterCatholicJeremy McLellanliturgyMasswhite privilegewhite supremacy