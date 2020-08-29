We’re not certain if Grammy-award-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves came up with this by herself or if she just saw it and passed it along, but in either case, she thought it was profound and worth sharing.

We know that speech can be violence, and conversely, silence is violence. Now we know a vote can be an act of violence against an LGBT person.

Actually, voting for Trump is “mostly peaceful,” unless you’re mobbed by unhinged Democrats.

