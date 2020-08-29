The Daily Beast’s reporter covering Joe Biden, Hanna Trudo, teased a big story Saturday after noting that President Trump had used a “sexist and racist trope” against Sen. Kamala Harris.

"She's not competent," President Trump says about @KamalaHarris, repeating an oft-used sexist and racist trope about women seeking positions of power. Boy, do I have a big story coming out tomorrow… — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) August 28, 2020

You're not a journalist. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 29, 2020

Well, it’s Saturday, and here’s the big story about far-right media (which includes Tucker Carlson, Gateway Pundit, and InfoWars), for which Trudo leaned on Media Matters, a “progressive journalism accountability organization.”

🚨New: I spent this week tracing back the far-right media's sexist, obsessive, and baseless smears on @KamalaHarris and @DrBiden. The closer they get to the White House, the greater the effort to humiliate them and diminish their standing. A deep dive:https://t.co/THu2JUH90x — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) August 29, 2020

Sexist, obsessive, and baseless smears against women? Has Trudo heard about Sarah Palin? Sort of. She came up a bunch in the comments.

Can’t wait for the mentions on this — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) August 29, 2020

Lol okay they aren’t so bad. Most of them are simply saying now do Sarah Palin, a VP pick who was announced when I was…. 19 years old 🙃 — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) August 29, 2020

Maybe check Media Matters for clips of unhinged attacks against Palin; they must have plenty of examples, being a “journalism accountability organization.”

I love the combination of admitted ignorance of recent political history with absolute confidence of what strangers are really thinking. That's quality journalism. — beans (@beantropy) August 29, 2020

You could just stop being a Dem partisan activist and admit that it's not sexist to call someone incompetent. — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) August 29, 2020

This is your “big story”? 🥱🥱😴 is it sexist to say your big story was a big dud? — Kung Flu Fighter (@hiiiiyaaaaaaaa) August 29, 2020

We did learn a new word from Trudo’s piece: misogynoir, which apparently is a combination of misogyny and racism:

“Donald Trump and other GOP members are using misogynoir, where you mix racism and sexism,” said Caroline Heldman, who teaches gender and sexuality studies at Occidental College. “They actually get a two-for-one in appealing to people’s biases. Their attacks on her and talking about her and Willie Brown, it’s not just sexist, there’s a level of a Black woman promiscuity… that is a very specific race-gender trope.”

What happened between her and Willie Brown?

Trudo also looks to sources such as Planned Parenthood, NARAL, Time’s Up, Michelle Obama’s chief of staff, and a gender and sexuality studies professor, none of whom, like Media Matters, could be considered far-left.

This is your big story? That nobody is treating them nicely? Women are equal. If topics they are being criticized for are the same as other male politicians (both parties) then it’s a fair game. Nobody should get special treatment when running for this specific powerful office — Irwin Fletcher, hugger. (@yesbutnothanky1) August 29, 2020

“Incompetent” is sexist and racist?

Democrat primary voters did not think she was very competent either. Didn’t hear much about sexism when she dropped out before Iowa https://t.co/mcoGd4CIAq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 29, 2020

Is there any criticism that isn't a racist trope? — OhMyStradivarius (@LarryFinesHair) August 29, 2020

"I have a huge story coming out about how Trump is racist and sexist!" "Score! What an original and groundbreaking idea!" — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) August 29, 2020

Congrats on your audition for their press secretary. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) August 29, 2020

now do Sarah Palin? — Gigi (@SunSeekerStar) August 29, 2020

Now do Sarah Palin — Lacy B (@LacyB1776) August 29, 2020

Now do Sarah Palin. — V (@esslinger62) August 29, 2020

Media Matters is Soros conglomerate that has mastered the art of character assassination… Nothing equal on the right ..honestly the subjective character smears of these ladies are not encouraged by the right. Kamala is far left and America needs to know — rosepetals zina (@rosepetals_zina) August 29, 2020

What is interesting is Kamala didn’t even get 3% of her fellow Democrat votes in primary. Now all of a sudden she is a first round draft choice? Biden has done a disservice to America by not choosing the best qualified running mate. — Chaiwala (@nkvdo) August 29, 2020

Sounds sexist and racist, as does pointing out the fact Harris dropped out Dec. 3.

Two names for you: Sarah Palin and Melania Trump. Anyone who leans left and complains about the treatment of females running for office, or their spouses, should take a seat. — Deedo M. (@Deedo_70) August 29, 2020

