We’re seeing reports Saturday afternoon that word is the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is putting the House and Senate Intelligence Committees on notice not to expect in-person briefings on election security, although the committees will still be receiving written updates, which committee members (looking at you, Rep. Adam Schiff) can then still leak to the press as they see fit. What it will do away with, hopefully, is grandstanding for C-SPAN by asking loaded questions of the ODNI and then running to CNN to narrate the highlight reel (looking at you, Rep. Adam Schiff).

We, too, are concerned with unauthorized disclosures of sensitive information. Good to have it all in writing, though.

Hey, looked who just popped in as we were writing this post: Rep. Adam Schiff.

Russia!

