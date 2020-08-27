Andrea Mitchell interviewed Joe Biden virtually Thursday and has posted quite a few clips from the interview on Twitter, but we’re not seeing the video that shows this quote in context, so we’re still trying to decipher it, as are a lot of people. We think Biden is saying that they didn’t have race riots during the last four years of the Obama administration, but when they did, they didn’t call in the National Guard.

And don’t forget that Baltimore was burned down over the death of Freddie Gray.

