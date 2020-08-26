We guess President Trump had the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman fooled. On Wednesday she tweeted a thread detailing all the ways that he has attacked LGBT rights for nearly four years:

After attacking LGBT rights domestically for nearly 4 years, aides to the president – who nearly all polls show losing to Biden – are suddenly seeking LGBT support as they scramble to try to make up ground https://t.co/jW8JqVQbKH — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 26, 2020

Sure Trump started a global campaign against the criminalization of homosexuality led by Richard Grenell, but there’s no proof it worked in Chechnya.

Trump aides highlight his "global campaign" to decriminalize being gay, but there's no evidence it's had an impact. White House officials wouldnt say if Trump's raised the Chechen leader Kadyrov's brutal anti-gay crackdowns in his many calls w Putin https://t.co/xtMO14cj6A — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 26, 2020

So Trump is scrambling to make up ground with gay and trans voters?

This is a lie and Maggie knows it’s a lie. Trump’s history of being pro-gay dates back to long before Biden figured it was a political winner. https://t.co/42fhlrZHUV — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) August 26, 2020

She knows because she wrote about how pro-gay he was when he was running!https://t.co/d20Z0DBBjN — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 27, 2020

Oops.

The HACK of all HACK award goes to….. — Mary Loves America (@MarySmi36126717) August 27, 2020

They have to say it Chris.. The Liberal media knows Joe's support is eroding rapidly. Especially with Kenosha. They are desperate. — Johnny Wishbone (@JWishbon3) August 26, 2020

check out Trump's speech to the U.N., he discussed these rights at length, to world leaders — Mr. Soli (@SoliConcepts) August 26, 2020

The biggest burn is the Democratic Party decided gay rights, my rights, with poll testing. That's not pro lgbt, it's pro the Democratic Party and the power it craves. — Dennis XXXX (@dennis_xxxx) August 27, 2020

A desperate Maggie is a lying Maggie. She does write for the NYT so she gets paid to lie. — Another Gay Republican (@ReedLewisAtl) August 26, 2020

No.

Reasonable LGBT people know this is complete nonsense and we've been supporting the president, who has been historic for gay acceptance, visibility and equality, for a while now. Y'all just weren't paying attention. There are a lot of us who simply know better, Maggie. https://t.co/8wU8Jefwix — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 26, 2020

