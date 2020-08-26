You know who we miss on Twitter? Salena Zito. The Pennsylvania-based journalist made a name for herself while the rest of the media was in shock over Hillary Clinton’s loss by talking to Trump voters and telling their stories. It was excellent reporting that brought her into the limelight but also enraged a lot of liberals who deluded themselves into thinking all the media did was talk about Trump voters.

That peace agreement in the Middle East that President Trump helped broker must have Ben Rhodes crankier than usual, because it looks like he’s already bracing for some Zito-like takes from the media after Trump steals the election.

If Trump straight up steals the election, I hope the media reaction isn't the same shrug as we've gotten after Trump broke all these other laws coupled with takes about why Trump voters don't care that he stole the election. But that's exactly what will happen. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 26, 2020

Yeah, the media has just shrugged these four years while Trump has broken law after law. No, wait, they spent the first three years writing about how he stole the election with the help of the Russians. Funny how liberals like Rhodes keep talking and talking about how the election’s going to be stolen, and not how Joe Biden will win in an overwhelming blue wave.

A little bit of pre-WHINING? — SNARK-enfreude (@Fritzz2009) August 26, 2020

You are nauseating. — Fonzi (@DrunkJedi1) August 26, 2020

Bit soon for a preemptive narrative. Bad polls? — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) August 26, 2020

You don’t sound confident of a Biden landslide — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) August 26, 2020

As they say down South.. Bless your heart. — Boomer Rube amw (@amwick3) August 26, 2020

Democrats already setting up their loss and Sling Blade is on the case — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) August 26, 2020

Nice pivot Ben, since the riots aren’t working. — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) August 26, 2020

This Post Office hoax is their new hoax. If Trump wins they will use it to distract the American people from Trumps accomplishments in his second term. — Rich Newton (@Rich_Newton_) August 26, 2020

Orange Man so bad! pic.twitter.com/faasRNKQWz — Curious Camo (@CuriousCamo) August 26, 2020

In 2020, the party who warned in 2016 about accepting the will of the people, then orchestrated a four year coup attempt, is already telling you that if their demented, commie, lightweight, phony ticket doesn't win, that means the guy who has MORE support now than 2016 cheated. — I Will Not Be A Mask-Wearing Sheeple ❌🥽❌ (@emilykholcomb) August 26, 2020

Ben is very worried that Americans might interfere in this election and that Trump will win b/c of it. — Vicious Heathen (@DezImpeach) August 26, 2020

LMAO. Democrats already know Biden is toast. https://t.co/Jg6x9xgnpI — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) August 26, 2020

How can you steal something when the other team keeps handing it to you? — C19 Survivor #15.8M+1 (@berick_kc) August 26, 2020

Throwing in the towel and crafting the new narrative!? — JFRosado (@jfrosado) August 26, 2020

By "steal the election", he means he got the most electoral votes but it was his base that voted so it shouldn't count. — Clay 🇺🇲 (@Orlos802) August 26, 2020

When they say "steal" they mean win. Republicans need to hammer this home when they debate. — Lucky (@guapoll_lucky) August 26, 2020

When Joe loses 45 states or so how are they going to spin that he was robbed? — Tony Spiaggia (@TSpiaggia) August 26, 2020

you can smell the panic — Buffalo Bill (@Buffalo_Bill33) August 26, 2020

Yea they are grooming the public to accept their coming temper tantrum, when #Trump2020Landslide happens. — AmericanHorse (@shadowbannedgem) August 26, 2020

Cue the video of his boss Obama in 2016 assuring us it is impossible to rig an election. — The Individualist (@theindividuali7) August 26, 2020

Getting in front of the loss. Again. — susan⭐⭐⭐🙏 ✝️✝️✝️#MAGA (@susan_giannini) August 26, 2020

He’s literally already dreading the headlines.

