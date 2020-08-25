The rioting — let’s call it what it is, not “mostly peaceful protesting” — continues tonight in (mostly Democratically run) cities. The mainstream media doesn’t seem to have much interest, but we’re seeing more fires in Kenosha, Wisc., from conservative media outlets that have reporters on the ground there. If it weren’t for social media we wouldn’t be seeing much.

Matt Walsh tried to get inside the mind of your typical rioter in the space of a couple of tweets, and we think he’s onto something.

Sally Kohn has assured us that it’s just property that can be replaced and it’s all covered by insurance, and 1619 Project architect Nikole Hannah-Jones gave us an education by telling us that “destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence.” Looting isn’t violence, either. So if you’re a small business owner whose business was just burned to the ground allegedly because a black man was shot in the back in Wisconsin, you’ve got nothing to worry about.

And then you have the people running the cities like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, whose bright idea was to have the police stand down in order to calm the rioters and have them “deescalate.” They didn’t.

