We suppose this, like the Kermit Gosnell story, will remain a “local news story,” although thanks to James Woods, a lot of people are seeing video from a Sunday Mass streamed on the internet in which a lector is punched in the face by a woman in a green tracksuit. To be honest, we have no idea if she’s connected in any way with Black Lives Matter or why she did what she did.

Incidentally, the assailant was wearing a mask that wasn’t covering her nose, so we guess she sort of cares about killing grandma?

The Philadelphia Inquirer says charges against the woman have been deferred, even though the incident was caught on video:

The woman caught on video punching a lector during Sunday Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul will not be charged with a crime, authorities said. Philadelphia police said in a statement late Monday that they had identified the woman in a green track suit whose attack was broadcast live over the internet during services at the central church of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia. But they did not release her name and said that they had “deferred” charges against her while their investigation continued. However, two sources familiar with that investigation said Tuesday that investigators decided to seek alternatives to prosecution because the woman is struggling with mental health issues.

We’re willing to bet the victim has forgiven the woman, but others might not be so gracious:

So police won’t even release the woman’s name?

