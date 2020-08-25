Give it up already. They don’t come much more biased than NowThis News, but they were ready for Nicholas Sandmann’s RNC speech with a video of their own, featuring Native American activist and fake Vietnam veteran Nathan Philips. Philips, you see, still thinks he was the hero in the encounter with Sandmann, “returning hate with love.”

‘What I understood that day was returning hate with love’ — Native American activist Nathan Phillips is sharing the story behind his now-infamous confrontation with Covington High School student Nicholas Sandmann, who secured a speaking slot at the 2020 RNC pic.twitter.com/hVAgdzM5HI — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 26, 2020

Remember when the facts showed Phillips was *never* in Vietnam? Remember when we learned he got less than honorable discharge? Remember when news reports showed he tried to create a #hoaxcrime in Ypsilanti, Michigan?

They’ll never stop lying because — somehow — the stakes are too high. — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) August 26, 2020

Apparently @DiscoveryIncTV and @GroupNineMedia want to get in on paying huge cash sums to #NickSandmann like @Cnn and @washingtonpost have. — Summertime, and the livin's Ordy (@OrdyPackard) August 26, 2020

Nathan Phillips is the villain in this story. — Wheel Lofter 🇺🇸 (@WheelLofter) August 26, 2020

No adult should be approaching children that they don't know. That's the tweet. — Fruhmann (@Fruhmann1) August 26, 2020

Nothing says “love” like banging your drum 2 inches away from a kids face because you don’t like his hat — OK_Steve_OK (@SteveJacob) August 26, 2020

Remember when this dude lied about what happened until more footage was released and then he went completely media silent? Pepperidge Farm Remembers. Lol I can't believe he's trying to do it again — Taejo Wang Geon (@thebestKoryo) August 26, 2020

Phillips walked up to Sandmann trying to get him to react and he didn't. The media tried to ruin his life over an interpreted "look" and Nick won a defamation suit for it. There's a video. Watch it. Actually inform yourself🙄 — Shelby (@GreatShelbini) August 26, 2020

Why didn't the DNC have Nathan Phillips speak? I wonder…. — Ben OSullivan (@MargerineMagpie) August 26, 2020

Phillips is a grifter who was raising money for his “nonprofit” that didn’t have IRS status and funded his personal living expenses. — NH (@TwoQuoque) August 26, 2020

Are we starting this again even tho we have a full video of the incident proving this wrong — Brad Franzen (@BradFranzen12) August 26, 2020

You just committed slander. Enter Sandmann. — $CoolHandLuke ☦️🇺🇸🇷🇺 (@luke_wenceslas) August 26, 2020

If NowThis wants to get sued next, it’s fine by us.

Update:

Update: