So what do we have so far? Democrats are demanding that Postmaster Louis DeJoy testify before Congress. Jamie Lee Curtis posted a photo of a mail truck on a flatbed being hauled away and swears the driver was wearing a red cap. Reuters started circulating, without context, a photo of a pile of mailboxes … waiting to be refurbished by a powder coating plant. A tweet went viral showing mailboxes locked in Seattle, even though a 10-second Google search showed they’d been locked before because of mail theft.

In honor of the mainstream media paying attention to QAnon, Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter has been calling this POAnon.

Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan hopes that no journalist lets up on what’s going on at the post office. This is from Aug. 15:

If journalists don’t keep the volume cranked up high on threats to the Postal Service, they will be abdicating their duty. My column https://t.co/wnLYDriPTn — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) August 15, 2020

And here’s her follow-up Tuesday:

I would not let up on this for even one minute https://t.co/G0tqyRhBOk — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) August 18, 2020

Hopefully, that will include looking at the workings of the Postal Service, its finances, its performance, its changing business, its chronic problems. Doing so is very helpful. Helps dispel dark fantasies about current situation. https://t.co/G0BJNnjZkO — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 18, 2020

Dark fantasies about the current situation is all they've got. — DDeardorff (@USADeardorff) August 18, 2020

TDS reaches a new high at WAPO. — Dave Andrews (@PopsandSunshine) August 18, 2020

Weird coincidence that a major source for the #RussiaHoax is also one for the #MailboxHoax — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) August 18, 2020

Washington Post says the lack of veracity to the left's bat guano insane USPS conspiracy theory is no barrier to their full participation. Even by the very very very low standards of the left's recent conspiracy theories, this one is particularly stupid and deranged. https://t.co/IALdsoXDno — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2020

My precious junk mail! — Tempus (@tempustempus) August 18, 2020

Maybe "journalists" should wait to hear the testimony of the postmaster to the Senate on Friday? But then "journalists" wouldnt be fulfilling their "advocacy" duty I guess. — Cate Long (@cate_long) August 18, 2020

You could put all the national legacy media “journalists” in a VW Beetle and still have room for three more.@CBS_Herridge is the only media journalist left in the MSM. — Phillip Jenkins (@phillip1224) August 18, 2020

Your relentless disinformation campaign will not be forgotten, or forgiven. — LSUGUY (@LSUGUY_TX) August 18, 2020

Absolutely. There needs to be an investigation as to why the Obama administration removed 12,000 mail collection boxes between 2011 – 2016 — Jim Devine (@Tub_B) August 18, 2020

Does anyone ever actually do their own research anything anymore? Or is everyone get their “facts” straight from the bluechecks on Twitter? Based on the comments here, I already know the answer. — stephen parker (@sjboilers2) August 18, 2020

Trump's opponents need to keep finding something to rage against. Russia still hasn't worked. — Garf81 (@Garf811) August 18, 2020

Don't fall into this rabbit hole. It was never the USPS. It was always to shift the focus from the cluttered, out-of-date voter lists. Don't look at the shiny object. — CD Coffelt (@CDCoffelt) August 18, 2020

USPS is an existential threat to our democracy along with the useless 1 cent stamps that have been in my desk drawer for the last 15 years. — John Wick (Blue _/) (@TrumpSelfFunds) August 18, 2020

Wapo’s anonymous source inside USPS that confirmed the secret Trump plan. 😎 pic.twitter.com/95xJGX7dI4 — J.J. 🇺🇸 (@IMHObyJJ) August 18, 2020

Peak TDS. If it gets any worse, I don't know what we're going to do. — Whit (@whitforreal) August 18, 2020

They don’t let up. Not even for a minute. Republicans should take note. — Ruth's Potty Mouth (@ThatRuthMFR) August 18, 2020

These people are making birthers and 9-11 truthers blush. — Throw Pachamama from the Train (@joplinsteve) August 18, 2020

They're getting dumber. Their 2004 "Diebold voting machines are eating John Kerry votes!" claim was sane by their current standards. — Alaric (@IsatgmJames) August 18, 2020

We’re old enough to remember when Diebold was the conspiracy theory of the moment from the party that will not accept defeat.

