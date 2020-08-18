There’s a lot going on in this clip from RNC Research. Joe Biden is telling Tom Hanks another one of his Amtrak stories (in case you missed the convention Monday night, they did a lengthy segment on Biden and trains there too). Biden tells Hanks how he was at a train station waiting for a black man to pick him up. He recalls being inaugurated as vice president in 2018 … no, 2012.

Joe Biden repeatedly forgets he was first inaugurated as vice president in 2009: “January of 2018…I mean excuse me 2012”pic.twitter.com/pw3dVL6yoQ — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) August 18, 2020

Hanks seems like a pretty patient guy.

Tom Hanks deserves another Oscar for his lack of horror. — FM (@FMto100power) August 18, 2020

Tom Hanks looks bored out of his mind. — Adam Schiff‘s vitamins (@DesertMonkey4) August 18, 2020

Even Oscar winning actor can't fake enthusiasm listening to Biden speak. — 🇺🇸🇨🇱Korean Deplorable🇰🇷🎖 (@KoreanDeplorabl) August 18, 2020

Hanks looks like he could burst out into laughter — KANN (@kann_2121) August 18, 2020

And Tom Hanks nods — charlie jackness (@deedahdoh) August 18, 2020

Look how pleased Hanks is that Biden completed a sentence with the head nod! Lol — bababoey 2007 (@jarhead006) August 18, 2020

Why is he speaking to Tom Hanks? I don’t understand the democrat party at all — Wyatt Earp (@WyattEa18667206) August 18, 2020

amazing that the DNC thinks hollywood is a positive association for them. — Mike Karam (@mwkaram85) August 18, 2020

Another tough celebrity interview for #HidenBiden. I doubt other world leaders would just nod approvingly at this stammering during a serious negotiation. — Ryan Bass 🇺🇸 (@ryanwbass) August 18, 2020

He’s just trying to outforrest Forrest. Let’s cut him some slack. — DefundNYC 💰🚫💰🚫 (@DefundNyc) August 18, 2020

@tomhanks During the course of that story, I watched Forrest Gump twice. — Claude (@cbiaget) August 18, 2020

Wow, this is getting really pathetic. — David R Ball (@Urvidmarketing) August 18, 2020

Was that place across the street near the pool 🏊 where he almost went to blows with 🌽 💥 corn pop ? — ☕️CoffeyGrinds (@exit50) August 18, 2020

Good grief. I’m convinced his writers secretly hate him. Who came up with the phrasing for that painful anecdotal nugget? “I was waiting for a black man to come pick me up…” pic.twitter.com/x5Auljsg4e — K Fitton (@KelFitton) August 18, 2020

An articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking black man to boot. Wonder if he smelled good?

