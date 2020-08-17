As of this writing, the Democrats just wrapped up their pre-taped Joe Biden endorsements from some of the presidential candidates who managed to lose to him. (Drama queen Beto O’Rourke told us that President Trump is literally tearing the fabric of our nation.) There were a couple of faces missing, though.

So that pre-taped “all the Democratic presidential candidates united” video just forgot to invite a bunch of the candidates, huh? pic.twitter.com/6uN3mLArS8 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 18, 2020

No Tulsi? Huh, wonder why. — C. Pierce, Flavortown Quarantine (@piercecp) August 18, 2020

No Tulsi Gabbard, and no Marianne Williamson, who promises she wanted to like the virtual convention.

I wanted to like it. I really did, I promise I did. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 18, 2020

At least you tried. I couldn’t even do that. — Sezzah (@ComGopnitsa) August 18, 2020

Many of us tried. Trying shouldn't be necessary. — Cindy Nye (@CindyNye1) August 18, 2020

At least you tried. I had a sense of foreboding re: the format. — RAWorkmon (@RaWorkmon) August 18, 2020

How come you weren't featured? — Arielle S. Brueland (@lady_kuku) August 18, 2020

Missing Marianne. Not including her is hurtful. This does not represent unity. — Lisa Cook (@LisaCoo31178555) August 18, 2020

It’s not like they had to send a camera crew to her house or something. Just a webcam would have sufficed.

Save us please 💖 — Garrett (@GarrettTSwindle) August 18, 2020

It’s like a telethon for votes. It’s really pretty bad. Checking out for the night. 😴 — freedomhawk (@JoyofLiberty) August 18, 2020

Stunned and so angry. — Amanda Steinberg (@AmandaSteinberg) August 18, 2020

We agree again! Second time today! — Laura (@NonsenseEnd) August 18, 2020

It would reflect poorly on you if you liked it. It’s propagandized garbage. — Rebecca Bitton (@rebeinstein) August 18, 2020

makes me feel dumber and dumber for thinking they had it in the bag by the second — joeintelpro 👍 (@withtrebledread) August 18, 2020

If Marianne can’t find a way to put a happy face on this fiasco, then nobody can. — Ben West (@architeuthistic) August 18, 2020

It's so cringe. — Mystic Matrix (@solarreturn14) August 18, 2020

Couldn't the DNC get their numerous friends in Hollywood to produce something exciting and inspirational? This is such an epic fail tonight — Steven (@SirStevenKJ) August 18, 2020

They are trying to pretend they are the Democratic Party of the 60’s and we’re not buying it. Fake brand! — Jamil Gotcher (@JamilGotcher) August 18, 2020

You’re not alone — Ezra Willson (@ThatQueer2046) August 18, 2020

Why not just replay a past convention? ESPN been doing it for months — Seriously? (@_just_say_ing_) August 18, 2020

This is so boring — Jon d. (@Nice_hit_eh) August 18, 2020

Rewatching your campaign live-streams instead — jeremy (@jeremycabo) August 18, 2020

Stop letting them fool you, after how they treated you and other progressives in the primary you should know the score by now. It’s like an abused girlfriend thinking that their abusive boyfriend will change. They never do. — JACQUES (@arcadeyblog) August 18, 2020

It was kind of fun to see about 37 people who ran against Biden show their faces one last time to prove they’re still alive.

