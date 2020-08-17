OK, this is great. We don’t know who found these old tweets from CNN’s Jake Tapper, but he sure breaks the narrative that the U.S. Postal Service can do no wrong, and it’s President Trump who’s “broken” it to sabotage the election. On Monday, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were tweeting about how seniors rely on the mail to receive their Social Security checks (which are now direct deposit), but it looks like Tapper had a problem with the Postal Service’s “severe incompetence” back during the Obama administration.

Hey @USPS — who do I talk to there to try to solve a problem caused by your severe incompetence? Your phones aren't even set up right. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 15, 2014

@jaketapper hello, what is your inquiry regarding? — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) May 15, 2014

@USPS the package was supposed to be delivered Saturday in time for Mothers' Day. it arrived today. Why? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 15, 2014

Trump, that’s why.

@jaketapper we apologize for the delay, it's likely due to the large # of packages being shipped for Mother's Day & higher sorting volume — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) May 15, 2014

Huh … higher sorting volume. Looks like President Obama should have taken care of that during his two terms.

Blame Trump. Oh wait… that was from 2014! 🤣😂😂🤣 — Crypt⬡ ₿ (@BuyBitcoinFFS) August 17, 2020

Because Trump! — Trump caught them all (@_goodbeard) August 17, 2020

That damn @realDonaldTrump causing the post office to not deliver this package years before he was even elected. He must be from the future 😂🇺🇸 — Dr. Jerome Baron (@BlameBitcoin) August 17, 2020

The world did not start spinning with Trump. Strange, but true. — Jodi Parsons (@DrJodiParsons) August 17, 2020

Tapper Classic — Rube Baker (@CMarley77gus) August 17, 2020

Did you ever get an answer, Jake? Or did you just, as you said, chalk it up to @USPS incompetence? — El Mecánico (@TheMechanicNM) August 17, 2020

they do totally suck! just found out a certified letter I send that was supposed to take 4 days is still not there 10 days later! — cosmic triggered23 (@AmielLoran) August 17, 2020

But now these folks are capable of handling universal mail-in voting hahahahahahahaha — Mr Brooder 🪓 (@mr_brooder) August 17, 2020

But @Jaketapper you trust the postal service with mail in voting??? @usps — Francis Montgomery (@montysrebels) August 17, 2020

These are the guys you want in charge of counting votes???? — Brxnt (@BeeGeex2) August 17, 2020

Remember – CNN doesn't really care about trusting the USPS, all it wants is to have universal mail-in voting so progressives always win elections going forward. CNN lies to you. — Mel Kerner (@MelKerner) August 17, 2020

Let's do voting by mail, right Jake ? — TheFracDog (@TheFracDog) August 17, 2020

Had to be this 🙄 pic.twitter.com/lP3ilcGZWz — Manipulated Media™ (@thc_media) August 17, 2020

Someone’s already Photoshopped President Trump into that photo of mailboxes stacked up to be refurbished?

And you think they can cope with a flood of postal ballots? — NP leBuun (@NLebuun) August 17, 2020

I damned sure wouldn’t put those incompetent boobs in charge of our election votes! — DRC (@DRC74499959) August 17, 2020

Look at Karen…all upset… wanting the manager 😂😂 — Jesslux (@Jessluxx) August 17, 2020

Are you telling me that the post office wasn't perfect under @BarackObama ? — Brett (@IAMDEPLORABLES) August 17, 2020

OUCH … Did the package arrive in the same year? — Muslim Trumpster (@AmaGalta) August 17, 2020

But we’d been assured all weekend that the U.S. Postal Service was beyond reproach and any criticism was to be directed at Trump for sabotaging the USPS.

