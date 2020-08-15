As Twitchy reported Friday, Kevin Clinesmith, who was on Robert Mueller’s team and was part of the FISA process, pleaded guilty to making false statements. NPR covered the story, but replaced “spying” with “information-gathering involving the Trump campaign and Russia.”

Speaking of the Trump campaign and Russia, guess who didn’t mention the plea during her show on MSNBC Friday night?

Shocker. Joseph A. Wulfsohn reports for Fox News:

“The Rachel Maddow Show” has seen its ratings slide since the conclusion of the Mueller investigation — despite an unprecedented news cycle focused on the coronavirus pandemic, unrest in U.S. cities and the 2020 presidential election.

The Maddow slide also comes as millions of potential TV viewers have been largely confined to their homes because of virus-related shutdowns.

Late last year, Maddow similarly failed to mention the damning abuses of the highly controversial FISA application process uncovered by Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz in her exclusive sitdown with ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who earlier this year became an MSNBC contributor.

And CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon both overlooked the story? What happened to, “We ARE real news, Mr. President”?

Us too … we thought the Mueller investigation was supposed to be the biggest news since Watergate.

And to think just a day earlier, Wulfsohn reported that MSNBC and CNN had mostly ignored President Trump’s major Israel-UAE peace deal during prime time.

