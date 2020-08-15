As Twitchy reported Friday, Kevin Clinesmith, who was on Robert Mueller’s team and was part of the FISA process, pleaded guilty to making false statements. NPR covered the story, but replaced “spying” with “information-gathering involving the Trump campaign and Russia.”

Speaking of the Trump campaign and Russia, guess who didn’t mention the plea during her show on MSNBC Friday night?

"Rachel Maddow isn't the only cable news personality to ignore Kevin Clinesmith's guilty plea during primetime. CNN's Anderson Cooper ignored the major news… His colleague Don Lemon did the same… NBC Nightly News also skipped the FBI controversy." https://t.co/89SxzVz36u

Shocker. Joseph A. Wulfsohn reports for Fox News:

“The Rachel Maddow Show” has seen its ratings slide since the conclusion of the Mueller investigation — despite an unprecedented news cycle focused on the coronavirus pandemic, unrest in U.S. cities and the 2020 presidential election. The Maddow slide also comes as millions of potential TV viewers have been largely confined to their homes because of virus-related shutdowns. Late last year, Maddow similarly failed to mention the damning abuses of the highly controversial FISA application process uncovered by Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz in her exclusive sitdown with ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who earlier this year became an MSNBC contributor.

And CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon both overlooked the story? What happened to, “We ARE real news, Mr. President”?

As they surely will, when the dominoes begin to fall. — hokusai09 (@hokusai09) August 15, 2020

Media creed – if not reported – it didn’t happen.😎 — Ron (@catman1631) August 15, 2020

SHOCKED! — Tyranny Rarely Starts Overtly (@PutOffTheOldMan) August 15, 2020

Us too … we thought the Mueller investigation was supposed to be the biggest news since Watergate.

Did the Pulitzer Prize winners cover the Clinesworth guilty plea? — John Wick (Blue _/) (@TrumpSelfFunds) August 15, 2020

Wow! What a surprise! — Jared Pollack (@RealJPollack) August 15, 2020

Totally predictable. — I am nhprman. (@nhprman) August 15, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when the Chandra Levy disappearance was in the news but Dan Rather skipped that every night on CBS due to her ties to Rep. Condit (D). Ah, the old days when all cable outlets would cover the news even if bcast TV didn’t. — Retired Airman, Curious Factotum (@schlembach) August 15, 2020

Of course they didn't mention it. They ran with the Russian collision hoax non stop 24/7 for three years. — R Miller (@Russ_Mi11er) August 15, 2020

They’re all complicit, they knew and I’m betting, some are in scope of the investigation. As a radio person said yesterday, if in scope, no lawyer will allow people to talk about this. — CalTexMix (@CalTexMix) August 15, 2020

Not shocking. These mentioned news outlets DO NOT CARE that the American people do not have access to news unless they decide what they want to tell you. That’s why I have not watched them in years and that’s why their ratings are in the toilet. — Mary Hathorn (@mary_hathorn1) August 15, 2020

It must be a local news story. — Kellie – CNN is pornalism! (@Opinion8dKellie) August 15, 2020

And to think just a day earlier, Wulfsohn reported that MSNBC and CNN had mostly ignored President Trump’s major Israel-UAE peace deal during prime time.

Related: