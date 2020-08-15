As Twitchy reported Friday, Kevin Clinesmith, who was on Robert Mueller’s team and was part of the FISA process, pleaded guilty to making false statements. NPR covered the story, but replaced “spying” with “information-gathering involving the Trump campaign and Russia.”
Speaking of the Trump campaign and Russia, guess who didn’t mention the plea during her show on MSNBC Friday night?
"Rachel Maddow isn't the only cable news personality to ignore Kevin Clinesmith's guilty plea during primetime. CNN's Anderson Cooper ignored the major news… His colleague Don Lemon did the same… NBC Nightly News also skipped the FBI controversy."https://t.co/89SxzVz36u
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 15, 2020