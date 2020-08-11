We’re getting a little dizzy from all the spin about Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, such as how she’s a “pragmatic moderate” who never actually called Joe Biden a racist to his face. She did shiv Biden pretty good during the debates, though, and the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman thinks that’s something voters will remember this November, because they know President Trump holds a grudge and never would have done the same.

In same way that Obama asked Clinton to be Sec of State after a brutal primary, Biden is choosing the person who dinged him hardest on stage. His team knows this and is betting people realize it's something Trump, who lives in grievance, would not do — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 11, 2020

Bush 1 called rival Reagan’s policies ‘voodoo economics.’ Then Reagan made him VP. It happens. — Dan Janison (@Danjanison) August 11, 2020

Right. I’m reporting what the campaign is saying. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 11, 2020

That’s what New York Times journalists do: report what the Democrat’s campaign is saying. Don’t make it so obvious, though.

I'm legit loving the spin coming from Democratic strategists tonight because it's so bad that it's actually funny. https://t.co/hQylD9iobE — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 11, 2020

No, this is revisionist history. The reason for the Harris pick is because during the primary Biden was pressured into promising to pick a woman of color, and she was the only realistic option. https://t.co/SQ9rQn15Ws — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) August 11, 2020

Well…no, @maggieNYT . Not in the "same way" at all. The same way would be if Obama chose Clinton as his running mate, not SecState. His team "knows" that they boxed themselves in to a small group of mediocre VP candidates and they made do with the options they had. That's it. https://t.co/BxOaWHnW16 — Jason Beale (@jabeale) August 11, 2020

We're all used to it now but top NYT political reporters doing spin for one party seems more destabilizing and threatening to our system than anything Trump has done or could ever do. https://t.co/Ez9wt7UA4T — Kanye – 1312 Project (Season 3: Decadence) (@Shialabeefsteak) August 11, 2020

There is no comparison you dolt https://t.co/NPNHoplCp7 — Rose (@Teddyshouse2II) August 11, 2020

I'm pretty sure she called him a rapist and segregationist. It wasn't like they disagreed on taxes. https://t.co/Js6gjV97wi — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) August 11, 2020

“It was a debate.” Really? You are going to see this video again and again and again… You will see it so much that you will get sick of it. #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/T0vty8QGtH — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 11, 2020

This has more spin than an 88 mph slider She got picked for in order:

Black

Female

Fewer negatives than the others who met the first two https://t.co/7zjJTgrV7D — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) August 12, 2020

I do love how the pundits ascribe motives that really reflect their biases. Actually read that when Obama "put babies in cages" it was out of compassion. While Trump doing the same thing is literally Hitler. https://t.co/aN2SfpK3Q5 — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) August 11, 2020

Ah yes. A genius play for the vaunted “People choosing their presidential candidate based on not living in grievance of past debates” demographic. Notoriously a group that is known to swing elections. https://t.co/8vWM8nKSid — Scoops (@ejmaroun) August 11, 2020

I can't imagine there's a swing voter in the universe who will make this connection or care about it. https://t.co/9mYFKufhSo — John McLean (@_john_mclean) August 11, 2020

Most people don't remember what she did in the primaries. This would be a dumb reason to pick her. https://t.co/2Y9nzi39jL — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) August 11, 2020

She dropped out in December, lunatic https://t.co/xIiIe6hkJl — Richiew (@Richiew55144445) August 11, 2020

Laughable. But considering the source not surprising. Harris dropped out BEFORE the primaries. Hillary was neck and neck with Obama until the end. No comparison. No similarity. Embarrassed yourself again. https://t.co/CqAMhtrgjv — Matthew A. Duda (@nnw59) August 11, 2020

A. Biden didn't pick Harris. He can't even pick out his own clothes each morning.

B. Trump chooses the best person for the job…not based on gender or skin color. https://t.co/5IgYuOTT27 — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) August 11, 2020

Yes, Maggie, Trump picked an incredibly Trump-like figure for his VP. https://t.co/ZcIUlSSKHi — Sam Schulman كافر| ن (@Sam_Schulman) August 11, 2020

The takes KEEP GETTING WORSE https://t.co/qBE7VX5qAt — JP (@JPilecco) August 11, 2020

How are we going to spin their hypocrisy to our advantage? @redsteeze https://t.co/5Xvy2NRALH pic.twitter.com/Pn04jguGgU — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) August 11, 2020

We’re going with the theory that Biden boxed himself in by promising a woman of color and chose the one who’d bring the least baggage.

