We’re getting a little dizzy from all the spin about Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, such as how she’s a “pragmatic moderate” who never actually called Joe Biden a racist to his face. She did shiv Biden pretty good during the debates, though, and the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman thinks that’s something voters will remember this November, because they know President Trump holds a grudge and never would have done the same.

That’s what New York Times journalists do: report what the Democrat’s campaign is saying. Don’t make it so obvious, though.

We’re going with the theory that Biden boxed himself in by promising a woman of color and chose the one who’d bring the least baggage.

