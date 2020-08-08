The sequel to 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” got a new teaser trailer Friday, but chatter about “Wonder Woman 1984” isn’t all about the movie. The DC Comics superhero will be getting a comic book tie-in as well, and if you haven’t picked up a comic book in a while, “variant covers” are a thing now to get collectors to buy more copies of the same title.

DC seems to have teamed up with Rooster Teeth comics and let illustrator Robin Eisenberg draw one of the variant covers, and DC says there’s only one word to describe it: rad.

Only one word for the Wonder Woman 1984 #1 @RoosterTeeth variant cover by Robin Eisenberg: rad. Out September 29. pic.twitter.com/HySpmlWKUd — DC Nation (@thedcnation) August 7, 2020

In case that image got cut off, here’s the full picture complete with ripped mom jeans:

WTF? — 🦸‍♂️Super Dead is LIVE on Indiegogo #Comicsgate (@PeterGilmoreArt) August 8, 2020

I can think of a hundred better words than rad. Most of them aren't suitable for public utterance. — Cal Jameson, the Un-famous One (@JamesonCal) August 8, 2020

Made from clay, in the image of Gods, blessed to be a perfect Amazon….and this is what you do to her?

THIS is not a warrior. — Chaos (@Chaosyn) August 8, 2020

Im sure the 3 people who get this cover will love it — Jeremiah Jones✝️🇺🇸⭕ (@RhinoSpiderCat) August 8, 2020

This cover gave me diarrhea. — Fonzy Lopez ⚡🍔 (@Grizzlegoist) August 8, 2020

Remember when you had to know how to draw before you could work in comics? Good times. — Cody Baier (@LordShmeckie) August 8, 2020

Is this a joke? — Michael Mccartney (@Michael050588) August 8, 2020

😂😂😂 I LOVE how the 'artist' used only one line-width in the whole image. Also how each of her tights are of a similar size as her waist. And no matter how fat she gets, her breast size will always be an A. And the purplish-gray skin tone makes her sooo non-problematic. — Radka Reborn / Radka Znovuzrozená (@RadkaReborn) August 8, 2020

This might be the ugliest cover we've ever gotten, thanks. — Vorked | Brandon (@Vorked) August 8, 2020

Huh. I always thought you had to be good at art and faithful to source material in order to work for DC Comics. Guess I was wrong. — Levi the Hefty Zard (@TheSurvivor2077) August 8, 2020

Imagine buying the book and they only have that variant cover left 🤣 — Justice Sun (@JusticeSun9) August 7, 2020

Garbage.

An absolute misrepresentation of the character. — Blue_Samurai_Zero 🇦🇺 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@BlueSamuraiZero) August 8, 2020

That one word is horrifying — Lord Pendergast 🇺🇸 (@AnrdewK) August 8, 2020

This is the ugliest cover I've seen to date — TaliaAlGhul (@TaliaAG200) August 7, 2020

This gif pretty much sums up my reaction to this cover. pic.twitter.com/nIBLMFRqpN — 🍍🍕👨🏻 is #1 (@PPM_no1) August 8, 2020

Into the pit pic.twitter.com/lPpKe0zZHh — 🌳Oz and Inteleon Getting Prepped For DLC!🌳 (@LuzJCruz) August 8, 2020

Stop, just stop. Stop abusing our modern mythology just so you can virtue signal — K.c. Scott (@KcScott10) August 8, 2020

Why is DC trying to not sell comics? — John Joseph Ball King Toad Inc. (@Comicartmaster1) August 8, 2020

I see that the standards for drawing skills have dropped significantly in mainstream comic industry. 🤮 — Cole MacGrath🇨🇿 (@Demon_Of_EC) August 8, 2020

That does not look like something that I would want to buy. I question who would want to buy it. — Joseph Fanning (@MSFHMysticJoJo) August 8, 2020

One word: why — jackie. 🌹 (@MadOnline9) August 8, 2020

Hope the 5 people who buy this enjoy it. — 𝟮𝟰/𝟳 𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙩 𝙃𝙤𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚 (@InternetHotline) August 8, 2020

.@ATT please just shut this embarrassment of a company down. They have no respect for the characters nor their audience. License out the characters to people that actually care. — Heel vs Babyface (@heelvsbabyface) August 8, 2020

You could have hired this guy.https://t.co/jaQjQipL2D — Sameer CG (Commissions Open) (@SSameerHRizvi) August 8, 2020

What the hell is this. For a mainstream comic book company this cover even as a variant is lazy and uneventful. I could do better than this even if I was plastered drunk. — Shane O ' Sullivan 🇮🇪 (@Shaneillustrate) August 8, 2020

Thanks. This picture gave me diabetes — JaceBeleren (@JaceBeleren187) August 8, 2020

is this real? I legit thought it was trolling from people mocking how far can companies try to sell their wokeness. — Nova7 (@novahyou) August 8, 2020

Looks like the gods revoked her beauty. — Pseudo Nym (@ps_nym) August 8, 2020

Please tell me this was the winner of some kid's fan art contest who drew their mom as Wonder Woman and not something that anyone actually paid for. — Princess Sparkle Krogan (@NiftuCal) August 8, 2020

More like Wonder-Bread Woman. — DR D (@doctordeath) August 8, 2020

Damn, we're basically one step away from using stick figure fridge art, aren't we? How the mighty have fallen, DC. — For Your (Aes) Only (@aesseguy) August 8, 2020

Is this a first draft or something? — Buffy 🤖Conform Submit Obey👽 (@vondoom1314) August 8, 2020

Wonder Woman was made from clay by the gods to be perfect. This body meets no one's definition of perfection. Even as a depiction of a larger woman it's a failure, as no woman with hips that massive could have barely-pubescent cleavage. — SyronJAG (@SyronJAG) August 8, 2020

I mean if you can’t draw people you could have just used a stock photo of Gal Gadot. — CmdrSisko (@CmdrSisko) August 8, 2020

Where’s Wonder Woman? — Branden 🏎 (@GreatestBrand) August 8, 2020

The few people who can appreciate this level of art will happily snap it up.

