As Twitchy reported earlier, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates testified Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding Michael Flynn and the Russia Investigations and said, when asked about the FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page, “I would never have signed anything that I knew contained errors and omissions.”

Sen. Kennedy gets Yates to concede that Steele info was at center of FBI's surveillance request on Carter Page, something FBI & backers have resisted admitting. Q: "Was the Steele dossier critically important to the #FISA applications?" Yates: "Yes, it was." — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) August 5, 2020

The FBI used shoddy, discredited opposition research paid for by the DNC to spy on an American citizen. https://t.co/Evx5QpEpKR — Eli Lake (@EliLake) August 5, 2020

Yes, it did. So what better time to pull up this 2018 report from the Atlantic claiming that the Republican case that the FBI had misled the FISA court “seemed to unravel” with the release of a Democratic rebuttal.

this aged poorly https://t.co/np1TwzoQJm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

You should have known that was going to be the case when you saw The Atlantic on the top line. — treyinathens (@treyinathens) August 5, 2020

@TheAtlantic gave away all of their integrity many years ago — this bull from 2018 is exactly the kind of nonsense I expect from them. — Dave – Boomer Bot (@Grumpy_Hoosier) August 5, 2020

That is strange because the Inspector General said the FISA warrants were incorrect and misleading. Maybe the Democrats should have quoted from something else. — Chuck Dodgson (@dodgson_chuck) August 5, 2020

Of course @RepAdamSchiff and others who knowingly lied about all of this after seeing the evidence still pushed these lies w/ no accountability from the press. Even now they are silent and won't retract. They are as corrupt as they come. Will the @TheAtlantic print a retraction? — Please FACT CHECK Liberals! (@uhavbadsportsiq) August 5, 2020

Anything involving the House, especially from Schiff, ages poorly. — Nth Dimensions🇺🇸🇺🇸(Jim Sherman) (@Nth_Dimensions) August 5, 2020

Ready to reconsider this story? More journalisming at it’s ridiculous finest. — jwsal 🇺🇸 (@jwsal22) August 5, 2020

Care to provide an update on this one? #FakeNews — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) August 5, 2020

Maybe get in touch with Rep. Adam Schiff’s office for a brief statement.

