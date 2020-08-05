As Twitchy reported earlier, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates testified Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding Michael Flynn and the Russia Investigations and said, when asked about the FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page, “I would never have signed anything that I knew contained errors and omissions.”

Yes, it did. So what better time to pull up this 2018 report from the Atlantic claiming that the Republican case that the FBI had misled the FISA court “seemed to unravel” with the release of a Democratic rebuttal.

Trending

Maybe get in touch with Rep. Adam Schiff’s office for a brief statement.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Carter PageFBIFISA courtNatasha BertrandThe Atlanticunravel