President Trump said in an interview with Fox News that children are “almost immune” from contracting COVID-19, and that has caused Facebook to remove a post including the clip and Twitter to suspend the @TeamTrump account until it removes the post “containing coronavirus misinformation.”

BREAKING: Twitter has banned President Trump from tweeting until he deletes a tweet about coronavirus the site says violates "rules against misinformation," according to the @WashingtonPost . pic.twitter.com/tyJQ27hM95

Looks like Facebook just removed a Trump post… "This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” Facebook spokesperson says. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) August 5, 2020

The post in question was President Trump’s interview with Fox News in which he said that children are "almost immune" from Covid-19. It has been removed from Facebook.@realDonaldTrump @FoxNewsSunday https://t.co/JqvevtVoE6 — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) August 5, 2020

NBC News reports:

Facebook removed a video post from President Donald Trump’s personal page Wednesday that included a segment from a Fox News interview in which he falsely said children are “almost immune” to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” said Andy Stone, a Facebook policy spokesperson. … In the interview, which aired Wednesday morning, Trump said children should return to school because they are “almost immune” or “virtually immune” to the disease. While they are less vulnerable, children can, in fact, transmit the disease to others, and some children have died from it.

Guess that’s why he said “almost.”

The Washington Post report was incorrect; President Trump isn’t banned from tweeting — it’s the @TeamTrump account that is required to remove the video.

The bigger question is why media outlets and blue checks everywhere were frothing at the mouth to report that Trump has been “banned” that they didn’t bother to even check if it’s true. The media sucks at the only job they have. https://t.co/rAisgfVHnV — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 6, 2020

There is no way to check if someone's account is temporarily suspended from tweeting. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 6, 2020

What about… reach out to twitter to confirm? — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 6, 2020

That requires work. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 6, 2020

lol imagine your job is to report the truth and you can’t be bothered to make a phone call before reporting that the president of the United States has been banned on Twitter — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 6, 2020

Can we all just go to Parler now? — NotNormMiller🇺🇸 (@notnormmiller) August 6, 2020

A little advice, @Twitter… don't poke the bear. — Michael Ritchie (@KeyWestAuthor) August 6, 2020

It's not misinformation — Joel (@Jamisen) August 6, 2020

Twitter temporarily banned the Trump campaign account. Isn't it actually worse that a leading social media platform censored the campaign account of a sitting President running for re-election over the subjective concept of "misinformation"? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 6, 2020

Particularly egregious when one recognizes that Fauci, the CDC and all of the other so-called "experts" and pols who have inundated us with contradictions, misleading data and the like, are still live. — #Placebocracy (@MarkJHartwig1) August 6, 2020

They're still acting as a publisher and need to be regulated. — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) August 6, 2020

Election interference. Easily proven at this point too. — Rokito of kek (@sangrokito) August 6, 2020

Way worse than any Russian interference on social media could accomplish. — Andrew Dunham 🇺🇸 (@adunham14) August 6, 2020

I'd call this textbook election meddling. — Patriot Covfefe (@zoochum) August 6, 2020

The thing that's scary about this is that they have gotten increasingly more ridiculous they've gotten throughout Trump's presidency. The rationale they used to justify this has become as flimsy as toilet paper and only because they just don't like the guy. — All Right Commenter (@RightComment) August 6, 2020

Misinformation is nothing more than a politically correct term used solely by the left to say, “Our view differs from your OPINION so now we have to silence you.” A total abuse of power by @jack . Nothing about censorship is moral. Taken straight out of China’s playbook. — John Riley (@johnrileymc6) August 6, 2020

– ‘Antifa has done nothing wrong in Portland’

– ‘Antifa is peaceful’,

– ‘BLM hasn’t burn any building’

-‘HCQ makes no difference’ Now those are textbook misinformation — 🇺🇸 Santo Fiardina 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@santo_fiardina) August 6, 2020

We’re not even sure which way the pendulum has swung on CNN when it comes to the effectiveness/danger of hydroxychloroquine.

Media has been interfering for a long time, this is just the next step — Andrew – #WhyContainIt (@AndrewJCee) August 6, 2020

