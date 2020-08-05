President Trump said in an interview with Fox News that children are “almost immune” from contracting COVID-19, and that has caused Facebook to remove a post including the clip and Twitter to suspend the @TeamTrump account until it removes the post “containing coronavirus misinformation.”
BREAKING: Twitter has banned President Trump from tweeting until he deletes a tweet about coronavirus the site says violates "rules against misinformation," according to the @WashingtonPost. pic.twitter.com/tyJQ27hM95
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 6, 2020