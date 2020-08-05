President Trump said in an interview with Fox News that children are “almost immune” from contracting COVID-19, and that has caused Facebook to remove a post including the clip and Twitter to suspend the @TeamTrump account until it removes the post “containing coronavirus misinformation.”

NBC News reports:

Facebook removed a video post from President Donald Trump’s personal page Wednesday that included a segment from a Fox News interview in which he falsely said children are “almost immune” to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” said Andy Stone, a Facebook policy spokesperson.

In the interview, which aired Wednesday morning, Trump said children should return to school because they are “almost immune” or “virtually immune” to the disease. While they are less vulnerable, children can, in fact, transmit the disease to others, and some children have died from it.

The Washington Post report was incorrect; President Trump isn’t banned from tweeting — it’s the @TeamTrump account that is required to remove the video.

