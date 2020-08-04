We’ve heard of cities like Minneapolis rushing to defund the police as quickly as they can, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently cut $1 billion from the police department. Los Angeles County wants to take it much further and put on the November ballot a proposal to redirect hundreds of millions of dollars toward low-income areas and social programs.

It’s a shame that the government hasn’t funded any social programs until now.

They’ll end up voting for it, won’t they?

