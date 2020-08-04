The Washington Examiner reports that billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey talked about race and especially white privilege on the most recent episode of her internet series “The Oprah Conversation,” declaring that while “there are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place — but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness.”

Oprah’s guest was former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, who had a lot to say about whiteness and allowing your children to live a “white” life:

America is “run by whites,” Acho told Oprah, adding that he has warned his white friends about allowing their children to live a “white” life. “Here’s what I told my friends with their white children,” Acho began. “Y’all live in a white cul-de-sac, in a white neighborhood, in a white city, in a white state. If you were not careful, your children will live their whole life white, and at 26, 27, they’ll end up being a part of the problem, because you just let them and allowed them to live a completely white, sheltered, and culture-less life.”

A culture-less life? Because they grew up in a white neighborhood?

Another guest was a white liberal who’d recently become woke and realized he couldn’t not be racist:

Oprah also hosted a man named “Seth,” a self-described liberal who grew up in Manhattan in the 1970s, who said the “movement over the last month” has made him realize he is racist. “You’ve become ‘woke’ during this period, and realized in that awakening that you are racist, right?” Oprah asked. “I just want to know how that happened.” “I realized that I couldn’t be not racist,” continued Seth. “I realized that I either was a racist or an anti-racist, and I wasn’t — I’m not — an anti-racist.”

It’s no longer good enough not to be racist, not that it matters, because you’ll be branded a racist anyway.

Billionaire said “what?” — Chad Prather – Parler @watchchad (@WatchChad) August 4, 2020

Even billionaires gotta go claim victimhood while the iron is hot. — PATRICK JAMES (@puertavieja_) August 4, 2020

We don't have a caste system in the US. She should try Pakistan or India if she wants to rail against that type of social structure. — George Eliseo (@GeorgeEliseo) August 4, 2020

So Oprah, how did you get to where you are today? Going from Baltimore news to a national TV show in Chicago. Was it luck or strong determination of seeing yourself much bigger than who you were. — Bryan Wells (@511Bryan) August 4, 2020

Utter poppycock. Your talent, determination, vigor, & innate work ethic is what gets you ahead. If what she says were true, then every white person would be more successful than every black person. I work hard, but there 880,000 black millionaires in USA who have more than I have — Lars*Bogartimus_MAGAmus (@larrysing) August 4, 2020

Hopefully Oprah gets her big break soon. The injustice. — Daniel (@DanjoinTexas) August 4, 2020

I've really had enough of multi millionaires and billionaires telling me about my advantages in life. — Annieone3 (@annieone3) August 4, 2020

I love when self-made billionaires tell me I have more advantages than them and cry oppression. — Justin (@DimWittyNYC) August 4, 2020

I don’t understand how anyone who knows how to succeed can be so hypocritical or uncaring as to tell people that the deck is stacked against them in America. Is the real goal to convince whites to slack off, since their success is assured? — Rob Baggett (@characternugget) August 4, 2020

Because the truth is that, no matter your race, sex or circumstances, successful people do the things that unsuccessful people won’t do. Not can’t do, but won’t do. — Rob Baggett (@characternugget) August 4, 2020

I guarantee if she and I competed for anything she would have the privilege. — judy de libera (@judydelibera) August 4, 2020

Oprah is a billionaire and I am just trying to survive. Seems the “caste” system was to her advantage – certainly not mine — Pamela Sedmak (@PamelaSedmak) August 4, 2020

Says one of the richest people in the world. Yeah, I have an unfair advantage. This woman has shoes that cost more than my entire net worth, but I have an unfair advantage because I’m a white male. — JB (@jbavousett) August 4, 2020

She is a billionaire. I was adopted, was homeless for a few weeks when Obama was in the WH, had ADHD and never got treated for it, and my parents grew up dirt poor during the Depression. Huge advantages…huuuge. — The Whicher (@intenceman) August 4, 2020

I grew up sleeping in sub-zero temperatures in a room with no heat just a few hours north of your television studio, @Oprah. The water in the toilet would freeze in the winter. I lived on bologna and cheap white bread. Don’t fucking talk to me. — Add your name (@corrcomm) August 4, 2020

Absolutely ridiculous. Would be funny if she wasn’t a billionaire. — Chuck Massart (@chuckmassart) August 4, 2020

Yikes. Sad that she still feels this way when she is a mega-rich successful woman of color. — Yolanda Carrera (@DrYoli) August 4, 2020

Having a net worth of $2.6 BILLION gives you an advantage no matter what. — amerasian brat (@amerasianbrat) August 4, 2020

Love being told by a billionaire that I'm privileged. There is no caste system. — скйлер (@Skyl3r26) August 4, 2020

I hope Oprah can make it — Larry Mann (@tulsavinoexpert) August 4, 2020

Thanks for adding fuel to the raging fire . . . . — gaynorroberts (@gaynorroberts6) August 4, 2020

Beware of anti-racist training coming to a government agency or business soon to set you straight.

