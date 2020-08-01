As Twitchy reported a few days ago, one of the “protesters” at Portland’s federal courthouse was identified after his grandmother left an online review of a vest she’d purchased for him. “I got this for my grandson who’s a protester downtown, he uses it every night and says it does the job,” read the review, which was accompanied by a photo of the grandson in the vest … the same vest that appeared on video on a man chucking an incendiary device over the fence put up by the feds.

Andy Ngo reports in the New York Post that 18-year-old Gabriel Agard-Berryhill has been charged with felony arson, and his grandmother who outed him … is a conservative “who supports President Trump and whose Portland-area home is full of MAGA merchandise.”

One of the BLM protesters filmed allegedly throwing a bomb at the Portland federal courthouse was outed by his Trump-loving grandmother. Read my exclusive report & interview about the arrest of felony arson suspect Gabriel Agard-Berryhill: https://t.co/fittqp6uef #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/QNp4GZWJoX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

Ngo reports:

Agard-Berryhill seemed to confess to misguided involvement in the incident in text messages to The Post on Thursday, although he did not confirm he was the bomber. “The device I’ve been accused of allegedly throwing was allegedly given to me by an unknown protestor with full face coverings,” he wrote. “I was allegedly told that it was a strobe firework that wouldn’t damage the building or harm anyone around it.” He added: “Law enforcement has not contacted me for any alleged crime as of right now.” Late that same night Agard-Berryhill told his probation officer he wanted to turn himself in. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, according to the affidavit by a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent. He’s charged with felony arson, and faces a minimum of five years in prison if convicted. He was released without bail.

Here’s the video that allegedly shows Agard-Berryhill (in his vest) throwing the device and the blast that followed:

Antifa is trying to kill feds. pic.twitter.com/2ojqiIQNtF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 28, 2020

“I don’t condone any of this,” the grandmother told The Post. “I am amazed at all of these events.”

Lol. The kid speaks like an experienced criminal: pic.twitter.com/giYAueoRnn — Nick Reed (@NICKtrancelover) August 1, 2020

Honestly, I feel like a really good rehab center is better for him than doing hard time. Hard time isn't going to make him a better person. He's young, maybe has a chance to reform. But he needs to be off the street where he can't harm anyone. — Culture (@photogater) August 1, 2020

That’s how he ended up where he is now. Not being held responsible for his actions. What happened to personal accountability? Smh — Brian Henderson (@hunter2baseball) August 1, 2020

So, that kid was already on probation for a felony conviction he got when he was a minor. Hmmm…. They aren't sending their best, are they? Good for Grandma for standing up for what's right. Maybe this kid finally will learn his lesson. I doubt it, though. — RLC (@RLC19802020) August 1, 2020

Maybe we need a “wall of grandmas” to educate the “wall of moms”? — Richard Bruschi (@Richard_Bruschi) August 1, 2020

I bet that kid is still crying. He was just a pawn, a useful idiot, in this. I usually am not this forgiving but I think this kid was given a raw deal. He is just not all that smart and they used him. — daventx (@daventx) August 1, 2020

He knows right from wrong. He would have been ecstatic if the police had opened the door as he tossed the device. I am sure he thought, for sure the door would burn down or blow off it hinges. He had murder in his heart, and it was premeditated. — casper (@casperphriendly) August 1, 2020

It’s absurd that he was only charged with arson. That was a bomb and he should have been charged with attempting to bomb a federal building. Arson is too low of a charge for what he did. — Eric (@ericotown) August 1, 2020

Arson charges isn't enough. Charge him with terrorism. That was a bomb. — Akyra 🔮🐉⭐️⭐️⭐️🙏 (@akyra_warren) August 1, 2020

Grandma’s special little soldier ❤️ — DiversityofThought (@MickA7X1) August 1, 2020

The moral of this story is that, if you plan to attack a government building, don't get grandma to help you. — Raymond (@Raymond92277405) August 1, 2020

This is a bad guy and if not this it would be something else. Even the worst we've seen, for the most part, stop at professional fireworks (dangerous enough). This guy made a bomb. How many of your friends made a bomb lately? — Ned Griffin (@Ned_Griffin) August 1, 2020

Damn, that kid is in for some serious life lessons. 😆 — Rod Gwinn (@GwinnRod) August 1, 2020

Related: