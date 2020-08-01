It used to be that Colin Kaepernick was lucky to get a teammate or two to kneel with him during the national anthem, but that’s been completely turned around, and now, as Twitchy reported, the Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac is on the hot seat having to explain to a reporter why he didn’t kneel during the national anthem or wear a Black Lives Matter shirt like all of his teammates.

The NFL has announced it will precede “The Star-Spangled Banner” with the “black national anthem” and paint “End Racism” in the end zones, while Major League Baseball seems to have reached a compromise which pleases nobody: Players and coaches all kneel first, and then stand for the national anthem, at some games at least.

Former U.S. Navy Seal Robert O’Neill tweeted his policy on standing for the American flag:

The last thing Osama bin Laden saw was an American Flag. It was on my shoulder. I was standing. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 1, 2020

You win the Internet today, Rob. 🇺🇸 — SheLooksJustLikeYouJohn (@AsilisArt) August 1, 2020

Thank you! — RICO aka msm/dem/bureaucracy/and now judiciary (@NikitasDad) August 1, 2020

I wonder what was the last thing that went through his head. — cardoso (@Cardoso) August 1, 2020

A bullet. — Laura Curtis (@Laura_PH) August 1, 2020

BOOM!! This Tweet wins the internet for the day. You Sir, are a HERO. God Bless America!! — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) August 1, 2020

As a member of the NYPD who survived both Tower collapses on 9/11, I salute you and thank you sir. As an American, your tweet just made my day. God bless America ! — Pete (@PeteTheCop) August 1, 2020

Can’t even express how much I love this. — Add your name (@corrcomm) August 1, 2020

the last thing he saw was the flag of his enemy and the last thing he felt was a bullet thank you for your service — TORRPION (@Torrpion) August 1, 2020

Awesome! I always wondered if there was enough ambient light in that split second for him to see that it is was the USA that got him. — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) August 1, 2020

How proud you must have felt even if in that moment you were focused on getting the job done. Someone needs to paint a Washington Crossing the Delaware painting of that moment. — EyebrowsGluedRight (@ASpotIntheCloud) August 1, 2020

Thank you for your humility in service of our country. I know that you, like so many of our great service people, feel privileged to protect our rights to free, peaceful expression, whether you agree with it or not. From the bottom of my heart: thank you for all you have done. — ACL 24/7 (@acl1194) August 1, 2020

Awesome, fellow Patriot and Veteran! A tremendous Service! No kneeling to the Flag! — Slayer7 (@Slayer781698088) August 1, 2020

Thank you for your service! Best reason of all to stand for our flag — TRUMP LADY SUPPORTER (@TrumpDieux) August 1, 2020

Major League Baseball should remind O’Neill that the national anthem has nothing to do with the military or the flag:

It has never been about the military or the flag. The players and coaches are using their platforms to peacefully protest. — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2020

Related: