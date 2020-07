Here’s some upsetting news that has us questioning the science: The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has banned the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, although it can still be used in clinical trials.

The board said the ban will help address patient safety issues. https://t.co/Hvspe8SdNl

Cleveland 19 News reports that as of Thursday, “pharmacies and clinics will be banned from dispensing or selling the drug.” We really hope they mean “banned from selling the drug as a treatment for COVID-19,” because hydroxychloroquine has been safely been prescribed off-label for things such as lupus. And even then, what we really hope is that this is just a big misprint and there’s not really a ban.

Unreal…. coming between a patient and their doctor because they don't agree with their politics. Think about it. Do you really want to give these people more power? https://t.co/LOuZyXJij6 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) July 29, 2020

What the bloody hell is going on. It’s blatant suppression of treatment! Who’s directing this??? This is getting scary — NoRoseGlasses (@glasses_no) July 29, 2020

People under @GovMikeDeWine may be messing with him. They have a plan to alienate his base, and it's working like crazy. — Dixie Antebellum Wolf Moon / #BronzeLivesMatter (@WOLFM00N) July 30, 2020

This whole HCQ problem for Big Pharma is forcing them to expose who all their paid/owned minions are by blocking its use and dispensation. Very revealing. Also shows the extent of the power and control they wield. Massive. — UnitedWeStand (@UnitedW15330857) July 29, 2020

My calculator doesn’t go high enough to determine the level of liability associated with this if/when HCQ is ever deemed efficacious as a treatment. Starting to feel like last stand kinda actions by those in power. — matt (@mattyda_12) July 29, 2020

Are you freaking kidding me?! What do they have to lose by allowing people to try something that has successfully been in circulation globally for decades?! Oh that’s right…fear and power! I guess human sacrifice is a small price to pay to stay in control. Sick! — JustSomeGirl (@LoneStarMama4) July 29, 2020

Outrageous! I would say unbelievable…but nothing shocks me anymore. — Beth (@fabskin) July 29, 2020

How could they get any more power? They are already royalty. I'm not being facetious here. — Truther Ron R (@Ron4Trump38) July 29, 2020

I would do whatever it took, go to another state or order from Canada. — TheBestIsYetToCome 🇺🇸 (@AnnieOldenough) July 30, 2020

We don't get to choose our medical treatment

We have to wear masks

We are afraid since there is no "safe treatment"

We need to get a vaccine because there is no treatment This is a psy-op going on here People are suffering, misinformed, and denied affordable treatment — 🌈🌟🐬..💗 halo/ KAGetty on parler💗..🐬🌟🌈 (@OrbHalo) July 29, 2020

@GovMikeDeWine Fix this. This is a bad move. You represent us. Now fix it. — TheRealMirCat (@TRMirCat) July 29, 2020

Its only been used for 50 years… And has WORKED — Valhalla1111 (@Valhalla11111) July 29, 2020

What happened to the "right to try"?!?!? If you are sick, you must cross state lines early on because Ohio might get you killed. — Give Marcie freedom/liberty/pursuit of happiness (@MarcellaGWilso1) July 29, 2020

Why isn’t this the doctors call? Government should be out of the medical banning business. Isn’t that what all the pro-choice folks say? — Seeking Truth (@kms8103) July 29, 2020

Panic move as Ohio Health Department desperately treads water to try to keep the false narrative alive against HCQ effectiveness. They will be swept into the flood waters of Class Action lawsuits because there is NO SCIENTIFIC BASIS for blocking HCQ-it works. — Laurel Platter (@LoriPlatter) July 30, 2020

This will not end well for Ohio's Department of Health. — ✝️Patriot Deb☕⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@born_summer62) July 29, 2020

Unreal.

Related: