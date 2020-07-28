The Daily Wire is reporting that more than 100 law enforcement agencies have pulled out of agreements to send police to help with the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, citing efforts to prohibit the use of pepper spray and tear gas in response to violent riots.

BREAKING: Over 100 Police Agencies Pull Out Of Agreements To Guard DNC Convention https://t.co/REFaRhAyYl pic.twitter.com/NBhdrf6BmA — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 28, 2020

Ryan Saavedra reports:

More than 100 law enforcement agencies have reportedly pulled out of security agreements to send personnel to help with security at the Democratic National Convention next month in part because they are concerned about recent efforts to limit law enforcement’s use of tear gas and pepper spray in responding to violent riots. Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales was ordered last month to change the department’s policies to ban the use of tear gas and pepper spray. … In Wisconsin, Franklin Police Chief Rick Oliva said, “It is apparent there is a lack of commitment to provide the Milwaukee Police Department with the resources it needs to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters, attendees, citizens and police personnel. I can not send personnel if they are not properly equipped or will not be allowed to engage in appropriate actions which would ensure their safety.”

How are those night classes coming? We’d been assured that night classes would reduce violence on the streets.

They should just make it a gun free zone. Then they won't have to worry about anyone bringing guns! — Matt Colvin (@matthewmcolvin) July 28, 2020

No need for police… only peaceful folks around. What are you worried about? — Duke of York 🇺🇸 (@DougPechtel) July 28, 2020

Mostly peaceful folks.

Gee I wonder why? Sure wouldn't mind seeing these "protesters" turn their attention to the DNC Convention. Wonder if they'd be so quick to want to defund the police then??? — RealSports&MovieGuru (@TheRealSportsG2) July 28, 2020

Just waiting for the convention to be cancelled now due to “COVID concerns” — Egan (@EganFerg) July 28, 2020

Call in social workers 🤷‍♀️ — Teresa from WA 💙🇺🇸 Trump 2020 (@meschief_55) July 28, 2020

Not to worry. Social workers are on standby. — Kamila (@Splodge_Humbug) July 28, 2020

Walls of moms.

Walls of moms. — Frederick Douglass (@DerekBa35494050) July 28, 2020

Maybe the wall of Antifa “Moms” is free. — FH 💬 (@FHAutom) July 28, 2020

Tickles me to hear this! Move it from Milwaukee to Portland, let those punks guard. — Carey Schumann (@CareySchumann) July 28, 2020

I hear CHAZ has a security team that is available — ☣️Toxic Tex☣️ (@TexToxic) July 28, 2020

No need for the police! The peaceful protesters will protect them! What could possibly go wrong? LOL!! — StillJustMe (@SomewhatHopeful) July 28, 2020

They made their bed. Time to sleep in it. All the rioting denials now come home to roost. — Scottie Binyons (@B82Scottie) July 28, 2020

Glad law enforcement is doing that. Let the DNC hire private security. Although … it does give the DNC an excuse to not have Joe, live, in front of the country. — jron (@jronnychi) July 28, 2020

Perfect. Here's their chance to show how to create a beautiful community without evil police people. Can't wait to see it in action. — Coalcracker (@CrackingCoal) July 28, 2020

I guess the social workers are going to be swimming in money and overtime. 👍 — Thomas MLJr (@THOMark77) July 28, 2020

They'll be okay, just make sure there's plenty of bread on hand. — Utopia is Anti-Woke 👌🌈✡️ (@shooflypiehon) July 28, 2020

Maybe they'll have to ask federal agents to guard them.

That would be priceless. — anamatopoeia (@lseeburr) July 28, 2020

That's their own doing… they should be responsible for their own security if they're calling to defund the police and bash them at every stop along the way.. — Cole Alan (@ColeWingen) July 28, 2020

As long as it is nowhere near a federal courthouse they should be safe. — Larry Borsato (@lborsato) July 28, 2020

They should not deploy any police. It will be a great autumn of love party. — hantangrem (@hantangrem) July 28, 2020

Breaking: Wall of Moms will provide security. — Albert C Solorio (@AlbertSolorio) July 28, 2020

Couldn’t happen to a nicer party. — Samocnj (@sam64ocnj) July 28, 2020

Now that's poetic justice — JGreene🇺🇸 (@greenetoo) July 28, 2020

It’ll probably end up being a “virtual” convention anyway, but it would be great if they really did go through with it.

Related: