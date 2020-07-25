We’d used some tweets by New York Times correspondent Mike Baker earlier Saturday in a piece about the “Wall of Vets” in Portland, but now he’s moved to Seattle to report on some demonstrations there in solidarity with the protesters/rioters in Portland. Things kick off with some arson. It looks like they couldn’t wait until dark to start with the violence.

They’re doing this in memory of George Floyd, right?

Trending

The Seattle Police Department has declared a riot already:

When can we just admit these “protesters” are unbalanced individuals who only needed an excuse to act like animals?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arsonassaultBlack lives matterportlandriotSeattlesolidarityvandalism