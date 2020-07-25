We’d used some tweets by New York Times correspondent Mike Baker earlier Saturday in a piece about the “Wall of Vets” in Portland, but now he’s moved to Seattle to report on some demonstrations there in solidarity with the protesters/rioters in Portland. Things kick off with some arson. It looks like they couldn’t wait until dark to start with the violence.

I have shifted up to Seattle today to follow a large demonstration that's in solidarity with Portland.

I'd estimate a crowd of 2,000 already. They just torched construction buildings at the site of a new youth detention center.

Meanwhile, feds are here https://t.co/rPuSTAuKkt pic.twitter.com/jWvFqipRo4

— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020