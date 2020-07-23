Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security President Trump’s “stormtroopers,” but in a follow-up tweet she also referred to them as Trump’s “secret police.” A quick search of Twitter also finds Bette Midler, Rob Reiner, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, Gov. Kate Brown, Sen. Jeff Merkley, Rep. Ted Lieu, and others all using the phrase, “secret police.” We’ve seen as many claims that the federal agents are unmarked as we’ve seen photos of the patches on their arms, backs, and chests reading “Police.”

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf has been tweeting often about his force of secret police, seen in the photo with the reflective “Police” identifier on their uniforms. Does camouflage trigger liberals like black rifles do?

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York has a question with an easy answer: Why has the term “secret police” caught on in the media and among Democrats?

He’s sure.

Trending

By our count, they’re on at least Day 6.

Good point.

Members of Congress are calling for immediate hearings on these “secret police,” so maybe the secret will finally be out and they can start calling the DHS agents who they really are.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: byron yorkcivilianDepartment of Homeland SecurityDonald Trumpportlandsecret police