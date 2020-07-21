As we write this, President Trump is giving his solo press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, but earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had said that the president is tested for COVID-19 “multiple times a day.”

That led to this comment from CNN’s Jake Tapper:

We’re not sure what that’s supposed to mean. Is the president hogging all of the coronavirus tests?

Trending

We remember.

We’re pretty sure Trump isn’t using up all the tests that could be given to the public. And now we’re hearing from the man himself that he’s only tested every two to three days, which is fine with us.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusDonald Trumpjake tappertest