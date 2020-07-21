As we write this, President Trump is giving his solo press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, but earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had said that the president is tested for COVID-19 “multiple times a day.”

Press sec just said potus is tested for Covid “multiple times a day.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 21, 2020

That led to this comment from CNN’s Jake Tapper:

Testing for me but not for thee https://t.co/WdsFMoZU0b — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 21, 2020

We’re not sure what that’s supposed to mean. Is the president hogging all of the coronavirus tests?

You can get a test if you want, Jake. Stop being a dick. https://t.co/JXDE8BuL6d — RBe (@RBPundit) July 21, 2020

Have you recently been denied testing? — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) July 21, 2020

Show your work — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) July 21, 2020

Jake, I got a test in an hour. — Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunlop235) July 21, 2020

sick burn, gomer — Crftbrlvr (@Klaus_Flauten) July 21, 2020

Is that a NY problem? Here in OH and WV anyone can drive through and get tested at any time. You don’t need a physician referral, you don’t need to have any symptoms, if you want tested you can get tested. Are other states the same or is that just my community? — jodi berry (@albozinWV) July 21, 2020

In which Jake tries to imply that it very difficult to get tested when the opposite is true. Jake is not a real journalist. — deepereyes (@deepereyes) July 21, 2020

CDC DATA TOTAL TESTS REPORTED

48,603,115 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 21, 2020

More than 50mm American tests. Approaching 20% of population not counting illegal aliens. Seems like a damn lot of tests for “thee.” — Doug E Fresh (@dgerstner33) July 21, 2020

Have you been denied a test Tapper because I can get one every day of the week if I wanted. — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 21, 2020

Same. I’m in New Orleans , a hot spot, and the mayor is begging people to come get a test 😂 — nola Jodie (@JodieNOrleans) July 21, 2020

Well I am pretty sure most can get readily tested. — DannyTypo (@DanPariah) July 21, 2020

Come on @jaketapper. That is petty. He is the POTUS. I feel certain that if you need testing, you can get it with your high profile too. — AUGal81 (@TBryan70467710) July 21, 2020

Do you equate yourself and your responsibilities to those of the president of the US? Think those NBA Bubble players hace access to a ton of tests as well. They had them way before most. — Pablo (@PTE522) July 21, 2020

I've been tested…many people I work with have been tested….my elderly parents have been tested…my kids have been tested…. — Jeff Withrow (@stl_catholic) July 21, 2020

Yes Jake.

They also have limo's, planes, Secret Service, etc etc.

Your Tweet is childish. POTUS gets lots of protections. — China Lied – People Died (@ATxFellow) July 21, 2020

Testing has been increasing for weeks. Moving closer to 1 million a day. But sure, go with this. I mean, how dare the…president…be tested. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) July 21, 2020

You’re embarrassing yourself, Jake. Our leadership, whether you like them or not, should be tested continually. — fugiddaboudit (@olsonwithanoh) July 21, 2020

You are confusing narratives, Jake, and you look stupid doing it. We are months past the testing shortage. — Ackchyually Joe (@jmotivator) July 21, 2020

Should the President of the United States not be given priority? Who cant get tested right now? It's very easy to get tested in Houston right now. You may have to wait a few hours and results take a few days, but it is easy to do — Britt (@britth30) July 21, 2020

I can walk across the street to CVS and get a test. Right now. This minute. If I wanted to. No waiting. — Nailed It (@evangie) July 21, 2020

Remember when @cnn was mad Trump wasn’t getting tested? Good times.https://t.co/WNvZFFvjpo — Justin Matzker (@jmatz10) July 21, 2020

We remember.

Mr. Tapper seems to be completely unaware that the USA is testing at nearly 800,000 per day, yes nearly 800,000 per day. — Sue Spofford (@salsanbluechips) July 21, 2020

We’ve performed nearly 50m COVID tests. On a per capita basis, the only nations testing more are small countries like Luxembourg, Denmark, and the UAE. This data isn’t hard to find, Jake. But you’d rather be a snarky hack — Marcus Tullius Cicero (@ciceromt63) July 21, 2020

Using that logic, Secret Service for me but not for thee. Air Force One for me but not for thee. Ridiculous comment by @jaketapper — Nathan DiBagno (@ndibagno) July 21, 2020

Have you been unable to get tested, Jake? If so, seems like that would have been headline news at CNN for like a week. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 21, 2020

Jesus, Jake. COVID tests are so plentiful they come free in Happy Meals and boxes of Lucky Charms. This is the hill you want to die on? — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) July 21, 2020

You're a reporter (officially, anyway). Do a story on all the times you've been denied a test. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) July 21, 2020

Right, Jake. Because every American should be tested just as often as the leader of the free world. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) July 21, 2020

Yes. Every one of the 40 million + COVID tests in the US have been done on Trump. — TRon SwansonBarker (@wrongnowshutup2) July 21, 2020

There are about 6 locations within 10 min of my house where I could go if I wanted a COVID test. I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been able to get a test if they want one. — Christie007 (@ChristieinSoCal) July 21, 2020

Jake, what the heck are you talking about? Anyone can get a test anytime they want. There are tests sites everywhere! Are you starting to believe your own lies? I haven't heard of one person not being able to get tested. — Janice B. (@JaniceAB1) July 21, 2020

Secret Service protection for me, but not for thee. Bulletproof limousine for me, but not for thee. Marine One and Air Force One for me, but not for thee. Private chef for me, but not for thee. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) July 21, 2020

We’re pretty sure Trump isn’t using up all the tests that could be given to the public. And now we’re hearing from the man himself that he’s only tested every two to three days, which is fine with us.

Hours after @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany said Trump is tested for coronavirus "multiple times a day," Trump says he "doesn't know of any time" he has been, adding hat he gets tested every 2-3 days on average https://t.co/9RbmRqrgeq pic.twitter.com/KoRyZJEhvf — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 21, 2020

