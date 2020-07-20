We can’t tell from the reporting Monday whether Trader Joe’s is updating the packaging of its international foods because of a petition started by a high-school student (that garnered 1,700 signatures!) or if the repackaging has been in the works for a long time; in either case, Trader Joe’s has made it known that it will no longer label its Mexican foods with the brand name Trader José.

Also being purged: Trader Ming’s and Trader Giotto’s. The petition states that the labels promote harmful stereotypes by normalizing “Joe” and making other cultures sound exotic or “other.”

Trending

Hey, Realtors are going to stop referring to “master bedrooms,” so the logic checks out.

One person asked for it, and about 2,000 people signed on. So almost no one asked for this.

Trader Joe’s expects to complete the repackaging process “very soon.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: packagingpetitionracistTrader Joe'sTrader José