Remember when Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who identifies as Catholic, said she prays for President Trump every night? We believe that about as much as we believe that Joe Biden is going to siphon white evangelicals from Trump in 2020 because he’s a man of faith.

Joe Biden is a man of faith. That could help him win over some White evangelicals https://t.co/5mPE5oFPVg pic.twitter.com/c5Fqs8HLGw

Are they going to boo at the mention of Gods name at their convention again ? — NYINDEPENDENT🇺🇸 (@JONEEFRY) July 18, 2020

LOL. Joe already said that he'll go right back to requiring the Little Sisters of the Poor to pay for abortions once he's President. Despite, you know, the ruling the Supreme Court just made. Joe is very avidly pro-abortion, if you didn't know that. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) July 18, 2020

Biden believes taxpayers should pay for the termination and dismemberment of unborn children, in expressed contradiction to his faith. Biden joined in the harrassment of a Catholic order of nuns and promised to resume harassing Little Sisters of the Poor if elected. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) July 18, 2020

Yes, I was quite surprised to see the Catholic Church reverse course and embrace abortion on demand. — Joe Charlton (@JoeCharlton18) July 18, 2020

Not when your administration sued nuns over contraception… — Ava- I love my USA! 🇺🇸 🗽 (@WEdwarda) July 18, 2020

Joe Biden rejects the fundamental moral teachings of the Catholic Church. He isn't a "man of faith", he just uses the Church he was raised in as a way to garner votes. It's despicable. — Kyle Thompson (@K_Thompson25) July 18, 2020

His faith has nothing to do with it. What he will do to protect the right of others to practice their faith is the issue, and it is a losing one for Biden. — John 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Parshon (@JohnParshon) July 18, 2020

Huh, a man of faith. Interesting. How do his policies compare to that statement, I wonder? This should be fun. — Miami Conservative (@MiamiConserv) July 18, 2020

Biden holds no political policy that aligns with evangelicals. — 🌟🌟🌟The Best is Yet to Come (@1969tttt) July 18, 2020

What evidence is there that Joe Biden is a 'man of faith?' What are Joe's qualities and actions that might be considered fruits of the Spirit? — Tom Canaday (@Tom_in_SFCA) July 18, 2020

Joe Biden believes in tax payer abortions and abortions up to birth for any reason. You can’t be an evangelical and vote for that. Period.

Only God knows his heart…but that doesn’t fit a “man of faith”. — Roberta FanelliDavis (@RFD45) July 18, 2020

He was flip-flopping on the Hyde Amendment for a while there, but we think he ended up flopping against it.

Trump didn't win evangelicals because of his own faith, he won because of his commitment to protect religious freedom & because of the left's anti-Christian bigotry. The Obama/Biden admin sued the Little Sisters of the Poor. People don't forget that kind of bigotry/bullying — Steph (@steph93065) July 18, 2020

Keep dreaming. Nobody voted for Trump because of his faith. We voted for him because he loves this country (the other candidate did/does not) and because he will rid this country of the deep, decades-long, bipartisan corruption that has nearly destroyed it. — mumzie (@spine1692) July 18, 2020

@JoeBiden is not a man of faith. He's a man that believes "in the thing" — BOBBYBENZ (@ABOINCE) July 18, 2020

“YOU KNOW THE THING!”

He couldn’t bring himself to say that our rights are endowed by our Creator, not by our government. You’ve seen that clip 1000 times, but did you ever really notice that? — Mark A Gardner (@MarkAGardner5) July 18, 2020

CNN is always lying. As long as Biden has been in the public eye,I have never heard him express any sort of spirituality. Ever — Michele H. Patriot (@MHB1070) July 18, 2020

*takes photo with cross in background* "MAN OF FAITH." — pyerode (@pyerodemusic) July 18, 2020

I’ve never heard him mention his faith! What religion is he? Hope not Catholic, his platform is not compatible with the doctrine. — CVU (@blkmtnute73) July 18, 2020

Ultimately I don't care about his faith but seriously this is MSM helping their candidate for some vote grabs. — Citizen of Taz (@Order_of_mango) July 18, 2020

I feel a ratio coming on — Muffin Bear’s Dad (@muffnbear) July 18, 2020

He has faith in his staff to write his tweets for him. — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) July 18, 2020

And that’s about it.

It seems “Biden is competent” has been pushed to the top of the talking points, as all the comments below contain the phrase. 🙄 — OK USA Mom/Wife/Family/CPA (@OKmomx3) July 18, 2020

You can really feel the excitement from Biden voters over their candidate, huh?

