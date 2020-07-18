We’ve written quite a bit about the ongoing riots in Portland and Mayor Ted Wheeler’s contention that his most immediate concern is having agents from the federal government policing the scene with their violent tactics, not the anarchists trying to burn down a federal courthouse and set up a cop-free autonomous zone downtown.

From the footage we’ve seen, the rioters seem to come out at night, and by day, speakers take over to declare their demands. Afro-indigenous non-binary local organizer Lilith Sinclair took to a piece of stolen land in front of the courthouse Friday to demand not just the abolition of the militarized police state but the United States as we know it. The thing is, America right now isn’t the United States as we knew it; it’s already been transformed, so they’re well on their way.

"I'm an afro-indigenous non-binary local organizer." PLEASE CLAP pic.twitter.com/HfRnIH0Gf2 — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@joshlecash) July 18, 2020

Just like when the Democrats did their bit of “political blackface,” it’s funny that it’s the white guy on stage who’s wearing the kente cloth around his neck.

Knowing who she thinks she is, is more important than her message. — Debbie Murray PARLER: @jdeebee267 (@DebbieM99137704) July 18, 2020

Look at that beautiful backdrop, utopia in the making. — Aliquam (@AperireOculos) July 18, 2020

Yeah, all of downtown Portland’s looking great these days; just like the aftermath of the Tea Party rallies.

1863 Abraham Lincoln: “Four score and seven years ago….”

2020 Lilith Sinclair: "I'm an afro-indigenous non-binary local organizer."🤮 — Quentiam Dominus (@QuentiamD) July 18, 2020

That's a long way of saying "I'm an aimless loser". — Joe's Quantum Reality (@JQRambles) July 18, 2020

I wonder how long it took her to sit and think of what she “is”? — Chris Gunn (@ChrisGunnEnt) July 18, 2020

Could’ve just said unemployed — MRH (@MHiggason1984) July 18, 2020

Or barista — Fat Al Sharpton (@FatAlSharpton) July 18, 2020

It’s a total freak show. — Vida Jungla (@PajamaBoy3) July 18, 2020

This is "Children's Crusade" level of insanity. — Man From Oakland (@manfromoakland) July 18, 2020

It must be exhausting to live like this — JoeFromSJersey (@JoeFromSJersey) July 18, 2020

pic.twitter.com/9pGWu2kWnY — Where the Wild Thing Was (@Wild_Thing_1) July 18, 2020

I love when the real people are funnier than the jokes about them. — NotReallyMe42 (@NotReallyMe42) July 18, 2020

So brave… — Adam H. (@imhooks) July 18, 2020

Stolen land would mean she believes that a group owned it in the past. I guarantee she does not believe in private property rights. — project mayhem (@projectmayhem78) July 18, 2020

Lazy millennials like Lilith ultimately want to come take Gen X's resources, money, property etc. People like *her* fundamentally are deranged and know that there is little hope for happiness in their life, unless they are able to commandeer resources from productive people. — Blood, Sweat and Dirt (@OneGearRider) July 18, 2020

It's really jealousy and greed masquerading as a social movement. They want nice things, as everyone does, but don't want to put in the effort to get it honestly. — Blood, Sweat and Dirt (@OneGearRider) July 18, 2020

They are saying it in plain sight. This is treason, plain and simple. — Danny Bowen (@DannyBowen) July 18, 2020

Is a priest behind it? He's clapping for his own religion to fall…..These people have no idea what is coming with this ideology. — Sean CanadaQ (@SeanCanada6) July 18, 2020

Love the priest clapping mindlessly in the background not realizing he'll be one of the first shot or imprisoned for his religious beliefs. — Scott Berg (@cutshot49) July 18, 2020

I want to talk about destroying capitalism so let me look at my notes I jotted down on my Apple iPhone. — Scott (@srm1105) July 18, 2020

And yet people still believe this is about police brutality. Idiots. — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) July 18, 2020

Oh look my degree in gender studies can’t land me a job so now I hate the world. Makes sense. — Mike (@Oreillymike23) July 18, 2020

LISTEN when they tell you their agenda. They really do mean it. — I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) July 18, 2020

Who knew the road from George Floyd’s killing to the abolishment of the United States would be such a straight and narrow path?

