We’ve written quite a bit about the ongoing riots in Portland and Mayor Ted Wheeler’s contention that his most immediate concern is having agents from the federal government policing the scene with their violent tactics, not the anarchists trying to burn down a federal courthouse and set up a cop-free autonomous zone downtown.

From the footage we’ve seen, the rioters seem to come out at night, and by day, speakers take over to declare their demands. Afro-indigenous non-binary local organizer Lilith Sinclair took to a piece of stolen land in front of the courthouse Friday to demand not just the abolition of the militarized police state but the United States as we know it. The thing is, America right now isn’t the United States as we knew it; it’s already been transformed, so they’re well on their way.

Just like when the Democrats did their bit of “political blackface,” it’s funny that it’s the white guy on stage who’s wearing the kente cloth around his neck.

Yeah, all of downtown Portland’s looking great these days; just like the aftermath of the Tea Party rallies.

Who knew the road from George Floyd’s killing to the abolishment of the United States would be such a straight and narrow path?

