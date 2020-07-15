There sure is a lot of racism around these days, especially at the highest levels of government. Only a day ago, President Trump was being called a racist because he told CBS News’ Catherine Herridge that more whites are killed by police than blacks. That’s true, of course, but it’s not what Trump was supposed to say; he was supposed to talk about Black Lives Matter and give it his support.

And then there was that time back in 2018 when Trump called members of the “kill, rape, control” gang MS-13 “animals.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi was among the first to call out Trump and remind him that even MS-13 members have the “spark of divinity” in them. Of course, Trump being Trump, the president issued a press release called “What You Need to Know About the Violent Animals of MS-13.” Last October, though, Joe Biden rekindled the controversy by lying and saying that Trump said migrants seeking refuge in America, not MS-13, were “animals.”

CBS News’ Mark Knoller reports that Trump is still on the case of MS-13, this time calling them “monsters” — well, at least the ones who murder children.

Intercept columnist Mehdi Hasan notes that you’ve never heard Trump call white supremacists “monsters.”

That is pretty classic — “Whatever your view on MS-13….” Hey, maybe you think they have a spark of divinity? Oh, and yes, the Trump administration did just execute a white supremacist, though we’re not sure if Trump called him a monster.

So are we going to argue about calling MS-13 members names again because Trump is a white supremacist?

