There sure is a lot of racism around these days, especially at the highest levels of government. Only a day ago, President Trump was being called a racist because he told CBS News’ Catherine Herridge that more whites are killed by police than blacks. That’s true, of course, but it’s not what Trump was supposed to say; he was supposed to talk about Black Lives Matter and give it his support.

And then there was that time back in 2018 when Trump called members of the “kill, rape, control” gang MS-13 “animals.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi was among the first to call out Trump and remind him that even MS-13 members have the “spark of divinity” in them. Of course, Trump being Trump, the president issued a press release called “What You Need to Know About the Violent Animals of MS-13.” Last October, though, Joe Biden rekindled the controversy by lying and saying that Trump said migrants seeking refuge in America, not MS-13, were “animals.”

CBS News’ Mark Knoller reports that Trump is still on the case of MS-13, this time calling them “monsters” — well, at least the ones who murder children.

Pres made clear his support of the death penalty for MS-13 gang members who murder children. "We believe the monsters who murder children should be put to death."

Also used his remarks to slam @JoeBiden & "the radical left," saying "they want open borders." — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 15, 2020

Intercept columnist Mehdi Hasan notes that you’ve never heard Trump call white supremacists “monsters.”

Whatever your view on MS-13 or on the death penalty, ask yourself this: have you ever heard Trump call for the death penalty for a white supremacist terrorist? Have you ever heard him passionately denounce white supremacist murderers as "monsters"? You know the answers – and why. https://t.co/AQSVtAj4x8 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 15, 2020

Put aside that the Trump admin just executed a white supremacist this week… I like how this tweet starts with “whatever your view on MS-13.” https://t.co/Cb9QtSpOBQ — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 15, 2020

That is pretty classic — “Whatever your view on MS-13….” Hey, maybe you think they have a spark of divinity? Oh, and yes, the Trump administration did just execute a white supremacist, though we’re not sure if Trump called him a monster.

Justice served — White Supremacist, Daniel Lewis Lee, executed for torturing, killing Arkansas family in 1996, first federal execution 17 years.https://t.co/9UUDBoR45M — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) July 14, 2020

Ahhhhh….. the Department of Justice just FINALIZED the death penalty of a white Supremest yesterday. It had been 17 yrs since they allowed the death penalty. And you get paid to be a “reporter” 🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 15, 2020

hmmm….. first federal death penalty execution in 17 years was just carried out. He was a white supremecist. but facts you know. https://t.co/iNOp9h7QuG — CubHogolic🇺🇸 (@woopigrazorback) July 15, 2020

You're right. I do know the answer. Trump's DOJ brought back the death penalty and they executed a White Supremacist, LITERALLY yesterday, you babbling buffoon. BTW, what exactly is your objection to killing gang members who routinely mutilate kids?https://t.co/VFE2idejNF — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) July 15, 2020

He killed one yesterday!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Dnsy3Mdfbm — Mike Bravo (@mikebravodude) July 15, 2020

We literally put a white supremacist to death yesterday. Trump could have easily stopped it. If you’re trying to make a point, it helps to be right. — Best Matt Ever (@MattyThrice) July 15, 2020

Literally yesterday or the day before he called for the execution of a white supremacist who was then executed. Oh watching the leftists rally around the humanity of MS-13 terrorists will be the highlight of today 😂 — Nadav (@AbramsonNadav) July 15, 2020

The President literally executed a white supremacist YESTERDAY! https://t.co/qWBNZMVzus — @amuse (@amuse) July 15, 2020

A white supremacist was just finally executed after many years of lefty’s fighting executions, that only happened because @realDonaldTrump pushed the issue to the Supreme Court! 🤡 — Maxie&Bear🇺🇸🦅 (@bear_maxie) July 15, 2020

Yesterday, when the left was bemoaning the federal death penalty, Trump's federal government executed a white supremacist. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 15, 2020

I'm not a Trump supporter but to be fair, I'm from Indiana, the man executed was a white supremacist. Only thing me being from Indiana has to do with anything is, it happens in my state in Terre Haute. The Trump administration actually pushed the execution through. — Redblood Blackflag (@RedbloodBlackf1) July 15, 2020

They reinstated the death penalty to kill a white supremacist. — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) July 15, 2020

Someone is going to have to come up with a version of “this aged well” for a tweet that was shown to be stupid before it was even created. — WookieeLeaks (@WookieLeaks3) July 15, 2020

Mehdi: are you lying, or woefully uninformed? They literally executed a WS this week… Also, actual @realDonaldTrump "In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America." — BlueNGold (@BlueNGold92) July 15, 2020

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups,” Trump said. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) July 15, 2020

So are we going to argue about calling MS-13 members names again because Trump is a white supremacist?

