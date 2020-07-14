By now you’re familiar with the Lincoln Project, which is made up of a bunch of “conservatives” who are doing everything they can to make sure President Trump loses in 2020 and Democrat Joe Biden wins. As NeverTrumpers, they’d be pulling for socialist Bernie Sanders if he’d won the nomination, but it was a great relief to them when Biden became the presumptive nominee. We’re not sure what’s conservative about rooting for Biden, but there you go.

If you ask Trump supporters, they’re the silent majority who are being ignored by the media while people like Rick Wilson are regulars on cable news. However, the Lincoln Project believes that the real silent majority in 2020 is the millions of Republicans who will vote for Biden.

The “silent majority” of this election are the millions of Republicans who will vote for Biden. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 14, 2020

I think you mean

The millions of $$$

You clowns took from Lefty billionaires

To tell lies like this https://t.co/dRigSkXrDO — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) July 14, 2020

Maybe it’s just us, but the Republicans rooting for Biden — people like Max Boot, Jennifer Rubin, Bill Kristol, and Rick Wilson — have been anything but silent, but they’re hoping there’s a mass movement of Republicans who can’t wait to vote for a Democrat.

Not a chance. — Phil Andrews (@RepFl25th) July 14, 2020

You are dreaming. 🙄 — Marie (@stellamaris325) July 14, 2020

The silent majority is not voting for socialism — K.V.🇺🇸 (@KV8675309) July 14, 2020

This little neocon pet project (the left own these clowns now) is just this election year’s McMuffin. https://t.co/x0uWTxKlqZ — Ms. Pickles (@MsPicklesP) July 14, 2020

Every election there is a screwball contingent of RINO’s (and some who claim they were Republicans but no record exists of them being registered R in 10 years) who lend their name to leftists to advance Marxism – because they believe they will get to be in the ruling class. — bhwms 🇺🇸 (@bhwms) July 14, 2020

This time, some failed Republican “consultants” decided to make money on it. More power to them. But it is AstroTurf. With the exception of a few screwballs like Jennifer Horn – a failed party “leader” – they never were real Republicans, & even Ms Horn was not a real Republican. — bhwms 🇺🇸 (@bhwms) July 14, 2020

If there are "republicans" or "conservatives" who would vote for Biden, then they are neither. And it's a safe bet they never were. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 14, 2020

You still don't understand or even know who the Republicans are outside of DC. That's why Trump won in 2016 and why he'll win again. He knows us, he speaks for us, and he fights for the things that are important to us. He's doing exactly what we hired him to do! — CousinEddie (@SoxfanFL) July 14, 2020

96% Approval rating among Republicans….. the other 4% are actively rooting for the destruction of our Constitution and the installation of full Socialism…. Silent Majority for Biden….. pic.twitter.com/SgVu81E9yz — Verdad y Justicia (@VerdadyJustic12) July 14, 2020

Ninety percent (give or take) of Republicans will vote for Donald Trump. By definition, they'll be the majority of Republicans. You're as bad at math as you are at politics. H/t @propatriots. https://t.co/AYVym0NQ9h — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 14, 2020

The silent majority that actually matters is the number of falsified votes for Biden. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) July 14, 2020

These fucking grifters are something. So what happens is you put Biden in office “silent majority republicans”? Do you all of a sudden support leftist legislation? Or do you then turn on the senile old man you put in the White House? https://t.co/AJcCILRT4q — Jersh from Texas (@JershFromTX) July 14, 2020

What policies of Biden’s do these millions of Republicans support exactly, since they’re voting for the guy?

