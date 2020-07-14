Decision Desk HQ and other outlets are reporting that Tommy Tuberville has defeated Jeff Sessions in the GOP primary for Alabama’s Senate race. Tuberville will face off against Democrat Doug Jones in November.

Decision Desk HQ projects Tommy Tuberville has won the AL Senate Republican Primary. Race called at 08:45 PM Easternhttps://t.co/cRV7UVo96S — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) July 15, 2020

Tommy Tuberville wins the Alabama GOP Senate primary, defeating Jeff Sessions https://t.co/z711Btqi6n — Vox (@voxdotcom) July 15, 2020

