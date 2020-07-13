We were all assured that a second wave of the coronavirus was coming, and with the number of infected rising across the nation, medical professionals and others on the front lines are preparing. We’ve seen lawn signs on the front lawns of health care providers calling them heroes, and they certainly have received their fair share of media attention, so now it’s also time for the second wave of news pieces about them. Actually, ABC News tweeted this under their “Politics” banner, so take from that what you will.

Meet the COVID-19 doctors on the front lines for a 2nd time https://t.co/zkD8y5x76M — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 13, 2020

Yes, this again.

ABC News reports:

As Dr. Robert Wachter, professor and chair of the University of California, San Francisco’s department of medicine, watched while quarantine fatigue and complacency settled over much of the country, the fear he felt in March and April has given way to anger. “There is also a layer of disgust, particularly when you look at the other parts of the world that have beaten this back,” Wachter said. “We can’t claim ignorance anymore.” Rising cases in California, Texas, Arizona and Florida could have been prevented if Americans and politicians had acted more responsibility, he added. “To see people dying on your watch and know that this didn’t have to happen?” he said of COVID-19 deaths as well as the patients who can’t get non-COVID care because hospitals are packed. “It was completely forgivable in March and April. It’s unforgivable in July.”

Doctors are blaming the reopening of businesses and lax social distancing, but we didn’t hear anyone complain about massive Black Lives Matter protests in the piece.

Oh, yes. Time to beatify our healthcare workers again. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) July 13, 2020

I say this as a doctor taking care of Covid patients. It is completely embarrassing to see this fatuous reporting I look at our military, firefighters and yes POLICE and think they are the ones to be celebrated — linda b (@lindabMD) July 13, 2020

I really wish people who had never gone to war would not attempt to analogize it. This includes doctors, nurses, and athletes who are triggered by “micro-aggressions” such as ropes and mascots. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Save Ferris (@SaveFerris14) July 13, 2020

Interesting the politics ABC Twitter is the one putting out this thing. — Jeff Castro (@JACastroTTU) July 13, 2020

Isn’t it? It seems the point of the piece is the shame the people of the U.S. for not doing what they were told — to stay home (protesters excluded).

Meet the people still allowed to have a job. — Lord Abbott the Tyrant (@coryoguinn) July 13, 2020

Self aggrandizing nurses are giving self aggrandizing teachers a run for their money — death-by-government (@ByGovernment) July 13, 2020

Before we get to all the tweets about nurses having time to put together TikTok videos, here’s a seven-minute compilation of nurses doing TikTok videos:

We guess they’re just blowing off steam from all the stress, huh?

They didn’t ban Tik Tok quick enough… My God — LineDrinker (@LineDrinker) July 13, 2020

Does this mean more dancing TikTok nurses? — Steve Graham (@stevegraham1974) July 13, 2020

Guess it's time for round 2 of dancing videos — … (@FDUB206) July 13, 2020

Tik Tok nurses round 2 — lovethisnation🇺🇸 (@lovethisnation_) July 13, 2020

More dance videos? — ✈️SHAWN🇺🇸 (@shawnurban3) July 13, 2020

More stupid @tiktok_us videos from the frontline workers? 😩 — David 🇺🇸 (@dtt170) July 13, 2020

What will they do without TikTok? — Eddie Dover (@EddieDover3) July 13, 2020

Oh, they’ll still have it.

Hospital workers (mainly nurses) demand more attention than anyone on Social media even when there isn't a media hyped pandemic, now that we gave them the attention they didn't know what to do so they just started dancing on Tik Tok. — Yourmotherslover (@DeerHunter_99) July 13, 2020

Please ban Tik Tok before we have to witness more videos — I will not participate in your struggle session (@horseshowgrad) July 13, 2020

Look at the replies. People are done. — Babe Truth (@BabeTruth13) July 13, 2020

We think people had already had it before learning that the virus can’t be spread at a Black Lives Matter protest.

