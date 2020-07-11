As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, star of President Trump’s impeachment hearings, announced that he was retiring from the military, citing a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation from the White House.

Former FBI lawyer and Peter Strzok mistress Lisa Page knows that we’re all in outrage mode but wants us to not forget this moment, claiming that Defense Secretary Mark Esper should have resigned the moment he’d heard of Vindman’s retirement, as he’d promised to protect Vindman from retaliation.

“The Army lieutenant colonel’s patriotism cost him his career,” writes the New Yorker, which is 100 percent in the bag for Vindman, so it’s no surprise Page cited the piece in her tweet. Of course, bullying, intimidation, and retaliation are all Vindman’s words, so take from that what you will.

A lot of people caught Page’s line about, “if you care about our government.”

Sadly, we doubt at this point that anyone’s going to prison, but we just can’t get worked up into “outrage overload” over Vindman deciding to retire. You know CNN or MSNBC will hire him on as a military analyst if they haven’t already.

