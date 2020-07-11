As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, star of President Trump’s impeachment hearings, announced that he was retiring from the military, citing a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation“ from the White House.

Former FBI lawyer and Peter Strzok mistress Lisa Page knows that we’re all in outrage mode but wants us to not forget this moment, claiming that Defense Secretary Mark Esper should have resigned the moment he’d heard of Vindman’s retirement, as he’d promised to protect Vindman from retaliation.

That Esper did not submit his resignation the instant Vindman announced his retirement is shameful. He PROMISED to protect this soldier from retaliation. I know we’re all in outrage overload, but if you care about our govt, do not forget this moment. https://t.co/hse3rwNX8f — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) July 11, 2020

“The Army lieutenant colonel’s patriotism cost him his career,” writes the New Yorker, which is 100 percent in the bag for Vindman, so it’s no surprise Page cited the piece in her tweet. Of course, bullying, intimidation, and retaliation are all Vindman’s words, so take from that what you will.

A lot of people caught Page’s line about, “if you care about our government.”

“Care about our government”? — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) July 11, 2020

Care about the government? WTF? — bluska (@bluskabucknut) July 11, 2020

Notice how she said, "if you care about our govt.," not "if you care about our nation?" That says all you need to know about Lisa's agenda. https://t.co/RiXmeRMHC5 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 11, 2020

Government? Care for our country https://t.co/ragDIjwokl — Roger Smith (@Nuk3dawg) July 11, 2020

This is the winner of the "Lack of Self Awareness" Tweet of the Year, asking someone to resign from government https://t.co/EoWSRv4BuF — Voice of Reason (@WiseFairFree) July 11, 2020

It's not even 8 a.m. and we have the most ironic statement of the day on the internet. Lisa Page calling someone else shameful. Amazing. — Bill Lawrence (@billlawr) July 11, 2020

That Lisa didn't resign the instant that her text messages showed up—the ones where she and her boyfriend detail their plans to take down a political opponent—is shameful. I know we're in outrage overload, but if you care about our government, do not forget that moment. https://t.co/wO2euXhqvE — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) July 11, 2020

Amen.

Washington DC is full of people who don’t have the ability to be self-reflective. Here is Lisa Page saying that someone else should resign for moral reasons. https://t.co/9BN94vFifI — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 11, 2020

Corrupt GF of corrupt FBI guy who colluded against the election of @realDonaldTrump opines she is outraged. This is not a parody account. Why isn't she in jail? https://t.co/XiBet8fcbm — Michael Murphy (@Michael_Murphy) July 11, 2020

I find it utterly amazing you haven't been prosecuted yet. https://t.co/lVKinUAZvG — Dan Sinisi (@Dan_Sinisi) July 11, 2020

You were both in on it. Screw you both. https://t.co/a2IebYhyD0 — BV871 (@BV8711) July 11, 2020

Vindman was wrong, he had a political agenda just as Lisa Page did. They're both wrong and tried to subvert and undermine my presidential vote. It makes me ill what they did. — Curtis Stafford (@CurtisStafford1) July 11, 2020

We all saw what this weasel did. Spin it anyway you want. — Rob Cotter (@RobCotter21) July 11, 2020

Even if you were correct, you're hardly the person to make evaluations of this nature based on morality. https://t.co/4PBwrB4xEI — Dalton Williamson (@CelticPhoenix01) July 11, 2020

You and Vindman are cut out of the same cloth, backstabbing traitors who think you run the government

Who elected you guys anyway? https://t.co/xMUqZakzuF — Nancy Ward (@mpls55418) July 11, 2020

This isn't 2nd grade. A soldier was bullied into retirement? Come on!! https://t.co/KU2IDA0Rdm — Saltwater hobo (@RogerCl17471294) July 11, 2020

He was up for promotion. The fact that he retired was his own decision. You REALLY need to get the facts before you speak. Probably why you still aren't employed with the FBI. https://t.co/mLdT3kZRvn — Shellback⚓ 🇺🇸 (@RealKevin63) July 11, 2020

She is practicing her defense https://t.co/VOrjIFOzVI — Svetlana (@RealSLokhova) July 11, 2020

You're going to prison. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 11, 2020

Sadly, we doubt at this point that anyone’s going to prison, but we just can’t get worked up into “outrage overload” over Vindman deciding to retire. You know CNN or MSNBC will hire him on as a military analyst if they haven’t already.

