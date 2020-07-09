Whatever you think of One America News Network’s Chanel Rion, the rest of the White House correspondents despise her, to the point of leaving anonymous mean-girl notes on her desk and having her booted from the briefing room for not properly social distancing. Apparently, she is not to be named, either; she’s just OANN’s “personality.”

On Thursday, Dallas News Washington Bureau Chief Todd J. Gillman posted a screenshot of Rion from C-SPAN, avoided naming her as is the custom, and called her out for not wearing a mask.

The reporter from the president's favorite outlet at today's briefing.

The vast majority of the press corps abides by CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks, particularly in enclosed spaces like the White House press areas. #MasksSaveLives #COVID pic.twitter.com/R2zmA1XtJ8 — Todd J. Gillman (@toddgillman) July 9, 2020

He might not have tagged her or her network, but Rion found his tweet anyway.

You know, people caught vandalizing other journalists’ desks and stealing network material are not well respected amongst the traditional White House Press Corps. Does someone need to be placed in time out, Todd? https://t.co/ExZjDlbJLL — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) July 9, 2020

You don't have a desk at the White House. https://t.co/E5mb7sBuhA — Todd J. Gillman (@toddgillman) July 9, 2020

What a beta. — Rep. Steven Smith (R-GA) 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) July 9, 2020

Settle down, @toddgillman. If you love your mask so much, wear it. The rest of us are busy living our lives. — Elaine Shtein (@ElaineShtein) July 9, 2020

Chanel, you’re the best! pic.twitter.com/fcfmLXnswo — TRUMP CRUMBS (Text TRUMP To 88022) (@BigLeague2020) July 9, 2020

H E L L O K A R E N and T O D D ‼️📣https://t.co/dB7qpWJ1zm https://t.co/NokrWzSX9I pic.twitter.com/TPzl3rGvdd — The Best Is Yet To Come 🇺🇸 #MAGADeborah ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Dc37Deborah) July 9, 2020

Great burn Chanel 🔥 👏 — What about Bob (@rcoder67) July 9, 2020

Todd should just stay home if he's so threatened by having competition while "doing" his job. — sunshinec07⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@sunshinec07) July 9, 2020

@toddgillman is too busy biting his rainbow pillow to know what he’s talking about. — J Michael 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏋🏼🏃🏼🚔❎ (@jmd387) July 9, 2020

If that was your face you wouldn’t cover it either — Mats Kalinka ✝️ (@MatsKalinka) July 9, 2020

What are you? The mask monitor? Do you have one of those orange arm bands and a shiny badge? — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) July 9, 2020

Hey buddy, what's that hanging by her ear? She wears it during the briefing and only partially takes it off to speak. pic.twitter.com/F0PbJBZRXu — Scourge_77 (@Scourge_77) July 9, 2020

Kind of like how Joe Biden takes off his mask to hear.

You can always stay home if you’re that scared @toddgillman — T (@renegadebirth) July 9, 2020

I suggest you stay home and hide under your bed — Agent Covfefe (@CovfefeAgent) July 9, 2020

Cry really hard Todd.. pic.twitter.com/NpkH5ryJZp — Col. Ben Bannister (@ColBannister) July 9, 2020

There is something very creepy about the writer of this tweet#obsession — Kleo (@Kleo__888) July 9, 2020

Todd's that neighbor that loses it when the neighborhood kids are having fun in front of his house! — BearRescued (@LgdsForeLeft) July 9, 2020

Her body her choice — QuaLaDee (@QuaLady1) July 9, 2020

Dear diary… — e (@zebb211) July 9, 2020

Seriously, if you’re a White House correspondent who has a problem with Rion, talk to her directly, or if you’re too afraid you’ll catch COVID-19 or cooties, tweet her at @ChanelRion.

In other news, guess who just got some love from the cool kids’ table:

Congratulations to @toddgillman, elected today by members of the White House press corps to represent them on the board of the #WHCA. For details on the association and its work – or to make a tax deductible contribution – go to https://t.co/8ptQ82UW1l — WHCA (@whca) July 6, 2020

Related: