We’ve written quite a few posts about Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant, a full-on socialist who makes Mayor Jenny Durkan look like a Republican.

Amazon, headquartered in Seattle, had fought the so-called “Amazon Tax,” which would impose a payroll tax on the city’s biggest businesses. Amazon had previously managed to defeat at the ballot box a similar effort in 2018. According to CNBC, Seatle will use the money to address “housing and homelessness” in Seattle — yeah, right.

After the passage of the “JumpStart Seattle” tax, councilmember Sawant put out this video saying that she was not going to stop at Amazon and would continue to dismantle the utterly bankrupt system of capitalism.

After passing the "Amazon Tax," Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant went on this unhinged rant. She threatens to seize control of the Fortune 500 and overthrow the "racist, sexist, violent, utterly bankrupt system of capitalism." If you oppose her? "We are coming for you." pic.twitter.com/2L17D6wScp — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 7, 2020

A few years ago, Sawant was seen as the "token socialist" on the council. But now, as the radical-left marches through the streets, she has become the city's dominant political voice—and will whip the mob into frenzy to get what she wants. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 7, 2020

When Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan spoke out against her last week, Sawant led hundreds of her footsoldiers to the mayor's private residence. Her goons spray-painted the mayor's front gate and left threatening messages on the pavement. "We know where you live." pic.twitter.com/gFiQFxH7ln — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 7, 2020

Durkan had gone so far as to call for Sawant’s expulsion from city council, citing among other things her decision to unlock the doors to City Hall and let it fill with George Floyd protesters during the height of the rioting.

What is Sawant's ultimate goal? To launch an "international struggle against [capitalism]," "take into public ownership the top 500 corporations and banks that dominate the US economy," and create a "socialist United States and a socialist world." /End pic.twitter.com/k7tBI8ce5g — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 7, 2020

And this is who they elect to city council in Seattle. She’s good buds with Bernie Sanders as well.

Seattle is a goner. — Stranded (@sergiez) July 7, 2020

Raising taxes on the rich is hardly a new idea. Yet, she is casting it as some radical socialist maneuver. Way to tip her hand — Lazy Liberal (@LazyLiberal_) July 7, 2020

I'd move @amazon to Texas by the end of 2021 — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) July 7, 2020

Luckily I don't think a Seattle City Councilwoman has that kind of power. They can't even keep their city from being occupied, let alone "take over capitalism”. — Buck Quivas (@BuckQuivas) July 7, 2020

She should be paid $15 an hour beginning today! — Napoleonna 🇺🇸 (@belsumy) July 7, 2020

That’s a great idea! Council members get paid the wage they fought for 😉 — One American’s Voice 🇺🇸 (@MattNarky) July 7, 2020

“A world based on solidarity, genuine democracy, and equality. A socialist world.” Huh? — Buck Quivas (@BuckQuivas) July 7, 2020

Yeah, does she even know what those words mean? — Karen Peterson (@KarenJPeterson1) July 7, 2020

May I present to you the single best argument against open immigration in human history. These communists come to America and demand that we demolish our entire way of life and implement a system that has failed over 100 times in 100 countries over the last 100 years. — Matt Parsons (@mattparsons24) July 7, 2020

Stark reminder of the hazards of low participation in local politics. It is relatively easy for the crazies to get control at the local level. — Wake Up, People (@ou75cpa) July 7, 2020

Is anyone surprised here? She's a bona fide communist revolutionary. It's actually still a violation of federal law for her to even hold public office. — Bob Sayeth: This is #ThePriceOfAnarchy (@SoSayethBob) July 7, 2020

This should be considered treason — Alice Thee (@TheeAlice) July 7, 2020

What gives these insane people such an undeserved sense of righteousness? What have they done to make them think they are so much better and so much smarter than the rest of us? — Essential Business (@EssentialBusin7) July 7, 2020

No biggie. She is just against the system that has lifted more of mankind out of poverty and enabled the incredible technical advances that have made lives better for so much of the world. She doesn’t want a better life for others, she wants power for herself. — Jay Baumgartner (@LCBaum) July 7, 2020

Seattle used to be such a beautiful and chill city. I went last year and it was a giant homeless encampment surrounding vacant luxury high rises. — Charles Martel (@Charles05312123) July 7, 2020

Seattle, you deserve everything that happens to you. — Mike Brown (@mb2982) July 7, 2020

How about sticking to pothole repair with your silly City Council. — Paul Lundin (@PaulLundin2) July 7, 2020

No, she’d rather tax Amazon at 100 percent and use the money to move the homeless into those vacant high-rises.

