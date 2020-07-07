We’ve written quite a few posts about Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant, a full-on socialist who makes Mayor Jenny Durkan look like a Republican.

Amazon, headquartered in Seattle, had fought the so-called “Amazon Tax,” which would impose a payroll tax on the city’s biggest businesses. Amazon had previously managed to defeat at the ballot box a similar effort in 2018. According to CNBC, Seatle will use the money to address “housing and homelessness” in Seattle — yeah, right.

After the passage of the “JumpStart Seattle” tax, councilmember Sawant put out this video saying that she was not going to stop at Amazon and would continue to dismantle the utterly bankrupt system of capitalism.

Durkan had gone so far as to call for Sawant’s expulsion from city council, citing among other things her decision to unlock the doors to City Hall and let it fill with George Floyd protesters during the height of the rioting.

And this is who they elect to city council in Seattle. She’s good buds with Bernie Sanders as well.

No, she’d rather tax Amazon at 100 percent and use the money to move the homeless into those vacant high-rises.

