Didn’t we already go through this? Oh, wait, we did. Remember when Scarlett Johansson came under fire for her plan to play a transgender man in the film “Rub & Tug”? Johansson had already been accused of “whitewashing” for her starring role in “Ghost in the Shell,” and when the transgender community learned a straight woman was going to play a transgender man? Let’s just say she learned her lesson: “I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive.” Now the project is back in what they call development hell … who knows if it’ll be made at all now?

Now it’s Halle Berry’s turn to apologize for entertaining the idea of playing a transgender man:

“As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role,” she says, vowing to be an “ally” to the trans community.

International film and television star Nick Searcy would also like to apologize for several of his past roles, including Democrats.

In Hollywood? Never.

Trans women are just “women,” thanks, while biologically female women are now cisgender women.

Fans are telling Berry she has nothing to apologize for. And sorry, but a movie about a transgender character that doesn’t have a big name attached likely isn’t going to be made, and if it is, it’ll open on 200 art-house screens and rake in thousands.

Unfortunately for her, Berry’s apology wasn’t quite enough after she misgendered the role she was going to play.

That’s what their publicists are for — to make sure their clients say they’ve “learned” and will continue to learn and be an ally to the community.

Matt Walsh has also issued an apology to atone for past sins:

