We’re not fans of Karens, but we’re not fans of cancel culture either. And we’re old enough to appreciate when not every single event was recorded on someone’s cell phone. But if you remember, such a video went viral after a white woman in Central Park called the police on a black bird watcher to say she was threatened after he asked her to put her dog on a leash, which was the rule in the park.

The woman, Amy Cooper, then lost her job at Franklin Templeton, which released a statement that “we do not condone racism of any kind.”

But wait, there’s more. Now we’re hearing that Cooper is facing misdemeanor criminal charges for filing a false police report.

Josie Duffy Rice of the Justice in America podcast thinks that’s a step too far, even though the racist NYPD likely would have shot and killed the black man, Christian Cooper.

Trending

She’s not the only one who thinks the dog walker was trying to get the bird watcher killed by police:

Trial lawyer Robert Barnes says he’s representing Amy Cooper:

In a Facebook post, though, Christian Cooper admitted to threatening the woman before he started filming: “Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it.”

As we asked back then, can we hate both of them?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy CooperCentral ParkChristian Cooperdogfiling false reportKarenmisdemeanorviral video