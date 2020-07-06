Here’s a bit of news that’s not really news. It reminds us of CNN doing a story on all of the major companies not joining a boycott of Facebook in July to demand that the company do something about “hate speech” on the platform.

Dukes of Hazzard car with Confederate flag to stay on display in Illinois auto museum https://t.co/NNgrcCEwwI pic.twitter.com/grf8GaWkpS — The Hill (@thehill) July 6, 2020

From the headline, we’d thought the car had just ended up there, but according to the story from The Hill, it’s been at the Volo Auto Museum in Illinois since 2005 and the museum director has said the museum had not had any complaints, despite the “General Lee” having a Confederate Flag painted on its roof — allegedly the reason MSNBC’s Chris Hayes was forbidden by his mother to watch “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

But if there’s a mob near the museum with nothing to do, here you go.

The Hill reports:

A museum in northern Illinois will continue displaying the iconic car from the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show known as the “The General Lee,” which has the Confederate flag painted on its roof. The 1969 Dodge Charger was used during the show’s first season and currently resides at the Volo Auto Museum in Crystal Lake, Ill. … [Museum director Brian] Grams said the museum has not received any complaints about the car which the museum has had possession of since 2005. “Several people have reached out with positive comments about us leaving it on display,” Grams said. “Complimenting us for leaving it there and not having a knee-jerk reaction to remove it like a lot of places are.” Grams said the museum would not remove the famous vehicle any more than it would think of removing the Nazi artifacts displayed in its military section. “If we’re going to get complaints about the General Lee being here, we’ve got much worse items over in our military building,” he told the [Northwest Herald].

TV Land pulled reruns of “The Dukes of Hazzard” over the previous demand that all things Confederate be memory-holed, back in 2015.

How soon until some “hero” sets it on fire in George Floyd’s memory?

