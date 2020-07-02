To be honest, we wouldn’t have thought that we’d be writing about “sexual racism” after already covering claims that it’s transphobic to exclude trans people from your dating pool, but there you go. So what is sexual racism? Writer and LGBT rights campaigner Alexander Leon explains that it’s when white people exclude people of color from their sex lives, but it’s most definitely not when people of color exclude white people from their sex lives.

Sexual racism is racism. If you're white & you find yourself writing off an entire ethnic group from your dating or sex life because you can't imagine finding them attractive, recognise this as a learnt behaviour which originates in white supremacy. Here's some more info: (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bUCrFoO2Wg — Alexander Leon (@alexand_erleon) July 1, 2020

Before you ask:

– no, it's not comparable to other sexual preferences which are either innate (gender) or don't uphold a system of structural oppression (height)

– no, it's not racism if POC exclude white people from their sex lives (this is often done to protect from racism) pic.twitter.com/cmslFz30ZU — Alexander Leon (@alexand_erleon) July 1, 2020

There’s so much going on here. If a woman doesn’t want to date a man much shorter than she is, that’s not comparable, because there’s no system of structural oppression against short people. And it’s not racism if a black person doesn’t want to date white people, because it’s “often done to protect from racism.”

Leon links to a YouTube video where he explains in more detail this fascinating theory, but we’ll let you find it on your own if you care enough to bother.

I've made up lots of excuses for women not wanting to have sex with me… none have ever been this elaborate. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 2, 2020

This is ridiculous 😂😂😂😂 — Sia Magenta (@SiaMagenta) July 1, 2020

"a guide for white people" You lose any and all moral authority right there. — JAG1898 (@jag1898) July 2, 2020

Alexander, wait. I thought the entire LGBTQ+ stance was that "people are attracted to whoever they're attracted to because they are born that way." Now you are trying to tell us WHO we should be attracted to? lol I hope this is a parody post. If not, you're being a hypocrite. — Beast System Revealed (@BeastRevealed) July 1, 2020

If this is a legit argument, why is it not also legit to argue that gay people should just force themselves to be straight? What's the logical difference? — Fulcrum🇺🇲 (@FulcrumPhoenix) July 1, 2020

My sexuality isn't a choice: I was born this way. — Larry Mississippi (@LarryMississip1) July 1, 2020

Having preferences is not learned behavior, nor is it white supremacy. You're simply digging and trying to find something that's not there, this is not how most well adjusted and mentally stable people operate or act in regards to having preferences. — Gald (@Galdeus1) July 1, 2020

This sounds exactly like how incels talk. — S ᗡ I ∀ Ɔ I N O S (@OVERFORKOVER_) July 1, 2020

How about no? Everyone has the right to have preferences and judging people for them is completely dumb — Nestor Asqueroso / Playing SOTC and Mega Man (@NestorAsqueroso) July 1, 2020

I think I’ll just date who I want thanks — Tom (@Ph1llyTom) July 1, 2020

Moans about racism …. promotes racism 🙄🙄 — Louise Waltham (@WalthamLouise) July 2, 2020

I'm guessing he made these slides and sent them to her dad. — Matt B (@gummatt) July 2, 2020

Hi. Black woman here. Just came thru to say that this is complete hogwash. My heart and body DO NOT RECEIVE FEDERAL FUNDING AND THUS ARE NOT SUBJECT TO EQUAL OPPORTUNITY LAWS!!! Dating/sex/love is literally the only place it's acceptable to be discriminatory! — 🌺 MsVictoriaVisits NYC🌺 (@VictoriaVisits1) July 2, 2020

This is complete and utter rubbish. I’m past dating, but if I wasn’t I’d not be dating very tall men of any colour, very short men of any colour, very fat men of any colour, anyone with Marxist views, men who look Italian….we all have our preferences — Dianne (@DianneP36111640) July 2, 2020

Guardian and BBC contributor 😩 — Ukguy (@ukguy4) July 2, 2020

Note the virtue-signalling pronouns! — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragentleman) July 2, 2020

Pronouns in the bio — Andrew G (@tiny_mooki) July 1, 2020

The correlation between people with pronouns in their bio and people telling others how to live their lives is extremely strong. — Let Them Eat Fake (@NorthLakeKid) July 1, 2020

This applies to everyone. You should have a right of refusal without requiring justification. You do not in actuality owe anyone an explanation. No means No, and you are correct it is manipulation, then coercion. — Corner Stone (@CornerS62135536) July 2, 2020

I think a lot of this has to do with how well you relate to others of different cultural groups (race isn't the real issue; culture/customs are). It's not irrational for someone to want to date people who are like them, in that respect. Beyond that, it's no one's business. — Shane (@crotalidae75) July 2, 2020

If someone says "no" to sex, "no" is a complete sentence. No further justification is required. Accusations of "bigotry" and "intolerance" are manipulative and unacceptable on any level; and should be condemned for what they are. Women have quite enough to deal with without this. — Rachel Rowles Davis (@RowlesDavis) July 2, 2020

What fresh neoliberal hell is this? — Henny B is catching the clap in CHAZ (@SmugGodHennyB) July 1, 2020

I simplified your thoughts pic.twitter.com/089nh2oV9i — Oryba (@Trafalgar_Law77) July 1, 2020

What if you’re white and people of color just aren’t attracted to you? What can you do to prove you’re not sexually racist?

