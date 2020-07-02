To be honest, we wouldn’t have thought that we’d be writing about “sexual racism” after already covering claims that it’s transphobic to exclude trans people from your dating pool, but there you go. So what is sexual racism? Writer and LGBT rights campaigner Alexander Leon explains that it’s when white people exclude people of color from their sex lives, but it’s most definitely not when people of color exclude white people from their sex lives.

There’s so much going on here. If a woman doesn’t want to date a man much shorter than she is, that’s not comparable, because there’s no system of structural oppression against short people. And it’s not racism if a black person doesn’t want to date white people, because it’s “often done to protect from racism.”

Leon links to a YouTube video where he explains in more detail this fascinating theory, but we’ll let you find it on your own if you care enough to bother.

What if you’re white and people of color just aren’t attracted to you? What can you do to prove you’re not sexually racist?

