After his coronavirus press briefing Wednesday in which he slammed President Trump, Twitchy favorite AG Hamilton called Andrew “The Luv Guv” Cuomo “the most shameless man in America and it’s not even close.” Apparently unaware of the percentage of COVID-19 deaths traced to his state, Cuomo took the opportunity to address the president, telling him, “Admit you were wrong … and we have to start doing something about this.”

Democrats and members of the mainstream media (yeah, we know) have been huge fans of Cuomo’s “shadow” coronavirus briefings, with some wishing that Joe Biden would drop out and Cuomo would replace him as the Democratic Party nominee for president. Again, though, none of that squares with the “reality” of which Cuomo spoke. “Reality wins every time,” he said.

That greatly impressed Washington Post conservative opinion writer Jennifer Rubin. (We noticed she changed her bio to read “opinion writer” rather than “blogger,” although she left “conservative” intact.) Cuomo’s secretary certainly was taken with her column Thursday.

"For nearly an hour, Cuomo went on like this—brutally honest & entirely pragmatic. Take responsibility. Dont grandstand. Operate on facts. The approach works for the pandemic & police reform Now imagine we had a president who talked & governed that way"https://t.co/izWIM1BBU4 — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) July 2, 2020

“Remarkable success in lowering the rates of infection, hospitalization and deaths in New York meant an end to Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s daily news conferences, which were really tutorials on managing the crisis, sprinkled with philosophical observations and tales from the Cuomo family. With the novel coronavirus raging through the rest of the country, Cuomo’s news conferences have returned. Wednesday’s was a doozy,” Rubin begins.

Remarkable success?

This is insane. https://t.co/pL7eX7Rxxp — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 2, 2020

Top level gaslighting here https://t.co/JANIBV483F — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) July 2, 2020

24,877 dead of #COVID19 in New York State. Take responsibility. — Vamos Mets (@VamosMets) July 2, 2020

“Take responsibility”. The background image literally blames Trump. 🤷‍♂️ — Gray Beard (@Gray_Beard50) July 2, 2020

“Take responsibility.” Blames Trump. CDC. Nursing Home owners. Responsibility my foot. cc @JRubinBlogger — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 2, 2020

And you seemed to say this with a straight face, you must be awesome at poker pic.twitter.com/xLyMEmy3Dj — Holden McNeil 🇺🇸 (@winklevoss4) July 2, 2020

Does this include shuffling off COVID patients to nursing homes where they're most likely to afflict the elderly with compromised immune systems? — Johnny Bravo (@WordandWitness) July 2, 2020

If your governor takes instructions from @NYGovCuomo you should hide your parents. https://t.co/25gaCRr8eL — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 2, 2020

Look at the article. And the comments in this thread. How can somebody who failed so grotesquely —killing thousands upon thousands of people unnecessarily & then trying to cover it up by ordering a change in the way nursing home Covid deaths are recorded— be praised like this? https://t.co/GSONdH4ReQ — Koen (@KoenSwinkels) July 2, 2020

He grandstands and makes it political too. — John Cirillo (@JohnnySportsMan) July 2, 2020

Oxford definition of grandstanding. "seek to attract applause or favorable attention from spectators or the media."

What Cuomo is doing during these briefings is in fact grandstanding.

His state has the most deaths by far. Those are the facts. https://t.co/fNHRc1IYiO — John Locke (@jlocke613) July 2, 2020

New York has 1653 deaths per million people. New Jersey has 1716! The US as a whole has 400 per million. Florida is at 168 per million. Texas is at 88 per million. If only America could be more like New York and New Jersey. — Antisocial Butterfly (@antisoc_bfly) July 2, 2020

He blamed everyone but himself for ordering sick people into nursing homes, being late to act, and only realizing after 2 whole months that cleaning subway cars nightly might be a good idea. Bridge trolls love him, tens of thousands of dead New Yorkers unavailable for comment. https://t.co/g0PAhOCKsH — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 2, 2020

Indeed. There is literally no one in this country that has overseen such devastation and tried to ignore it like Andrew Cuomo has. No one at all. The gaslighting is the point. https://t.co/YxFbd6GAIK — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) July 2, 2020

"Gaslighting and it feels soo good" — living the dream🐖 (@winningisfunn) July 2, 2020

He’s the ultimate grandma killer and takes no responsibility for any of his mistakes. Quit with the gaslighting nonsense. — Carol Scott (@itzblue) July 2, 2020

Wait, this was written *today*? Not during the height of Cuomo-mania? After we know he threw LTC residents in front of the COVID bus and STILL won't publish actual deaths in LTC homes? Yikes. https://t.co/jcjEfTlXXA — Matt (@MattF40) July 2, 2020

YOU might want a President who sent people with #WuhanVirus into nursing homes, effectively signing the death warrants of thousands of elderly and then blamed it on everyone else, but decent people don't. https://t.co/EfUuxgCBiG — Jeff McIrish (Troll, Bot and Russian Asset) (@JeffMcIrish) July 2, 2020

Tell that to all the kids missing their grandparents. — Dennis (@spongeworthy2) July 2, 2020

Yep, no one kills the elderly quite like Cuomo — Brandon (@BS_355) July 2, 2020

The replies to this are absolutely horrifying. The media is so powerful they've actually convinced these numbskulls that Cuomo not only didn't COMPLETELY BOTCH NY'S COVID APPROACH, but that HE ACTUALLY DID AN INCREDIBLE JOB.

NY has the highest deathrate of any state… https://t.co/OB09lHgEyU — NTW (@NWiseOwl) July 2, 2020

Now imagine journalists not laughing in his face and grilling him endlessly over the horrific job he did, the thousands of nursing home dead, the worst-in-nation death rates, the on-going lack of social distancing in the streets, the rampant mayhem on the streets… — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) July 2, 2020

This is embarrassing — Mr. Måjestyk (@wretchedcretin) July 2, 2020

Of course it’s embarrassing, it’s a Jennifer Rubin column.

