As Twitchy demonstrated Sunday, there’s still a double-standard in media coverage of large gatherings. Reuters noted that crowds on an Arizona river gathered despite the U.S. posting record COVID-19 cases, while Bloomberg showed aerial footage of thousands in Chicago celebrating Pride Month — no mention of the coronavirus there, obviously.

Check out TIME’s overhead shot of the Pride rally in Chicago and see if you can spot the social distancing:

Watch: Thousands of LGBTQ activists and community members marched through Chicago’s North Side Sunday to “reclaim pride" pic.twitter.com/bhzBYxC0Xp — TIME (@TIME) June 29, 2020

Speaking of Chicago, Alderman Raymond Lopez had a bone to pick about a street party that lasted until 3 a.m. You see, police have been ordered to only monitor large gatherings until they break up on their own.

Spent my Sunday morning cleaning up after an illegal block party brought 300+ people to the area partying until 3a. Police say they cannot act b/c Lightfoot’s order stops them from dispersing large crowds. Why are my residents endangered? Rescind this bad policy now! #Enough pic.twitter.com/LauladL177 — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) June 28, 2020

Here is the order from Area Central just so we are all 💯 pic.twitter.com/ISutzSeOiv — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) June 28, 2020

So … large gatherings are good again? How about funerals or church services?

I thought with Covid and all police were dispersing parties? — Windy City Teachers (@WindyCityTeach1) June 28, 2020

Isn't phase 4 allowing gatherings 50 or less? — Ana-Banana-Dama-Hugsalot🍌🍌☕☕ (@Tonks78) June 28, 2020

She's not dispersing unlawful, unruly crowds who refuse to go home (because the only entity allowed to use force might have to use it) BUT if there's large "crowds" who lawfully gathered and are at the lake front for a walk or jog…then there's gonna be a "reckoning" — Zone 1 16/17 District Chicago Police Scanner (@ChicagoZone1) June 28, 2020

They need to party in front of the mayor's home. Let's see how long the party lasts then. — MovingForward (@HappyTraveler48) June 28, 2020

Maybe there should be an IG investigation on this dangerous policy. Instead they are trying to get police officer emails and text messages from when Michigan Ave burnt. — Teri (@TeriAEE) June 28, 2020

Disgusting! Dispersing or not, this mess is ridiculous. — Fabs DLT (@fabyydlt) June 28, 2020

Cannot disperse large crowds? Boy you guys got everything upside down now. — Mike Rolla (@MikeRolla2) June 29, 2020

Well since the mayor is not dispersing large crowds then there should be no problem in having fans at sports games this year! — Jerry R (@Meister_6713) June 28, 2020

Lightfoot is a hypocrite. She says one thing but does another. She is Rahm 2.0 and we know how well Rahm 1.0 worked out. — Joel A. Brodsky Esq. (@Joelabrodsky) June 29, 2020

No wonder why there is zero respect for anything in this city @chicagosmayor — Cindy P (@priss326) June 29, 2020

Isn't she supposed to be PREVENTING large crowds? Oh that's right. The virus only infects Republicans. — Craig Roberts (@gochico) June 28, 2020

So you are saying I can throw a concert in an open field with thousands of people and the police won’t do anything about it? — Andy Thomas (@IndySportsGuy28) June 28, 2020

relax its the summer of love — Olga Baranava (@OBaranava) June 28, 2020

She is a disgrace. She has zero leadership abilities and needs to resign due to her severe incompetence. — steve howard (@PolishLugen) June 28, 2020

You might think about this when you vote. — Mary Lou Erben (@MaryErben) June 29, 2020

