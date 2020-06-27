If you remember, one of the things that kick-started the whole “manipulated media” outrage among mainstream journalists was that slowed-down video of “drunk” Nancy Pelosi slurring her words. A brave firefighter from The Daily Beast managed to track down the man who posted the video and revealed that he was a day laborer who was on probation for domestic battery. That’ll show him.

CNN got in on the act too, inviting on a UC Berkeley professor who is an expert in digital forensics and image analysis to explain that the video was “slowed by almost 75% introducing a significant distortion in her speech.” In other words, it was a big deal. And now conservative memesmith Carpe Donktum has been booted from Twitter for good due to “repeated copyright infringement” … right.

We don’t know that @ALX said in his original tweet because his account’s been suspended and clicking on the link forwards you to Twitter’s page on “Notices on Twitter and what they mean.” But from the comments, it looks like he posted a video of Pelosi tripping over her own tongue and then giggling about the COVID-19 pandemic back in March.

Doesn’t look manipulated to us.

Pelosi doesn't like to use that word bc people don’t know what it means? BS https://t.co/M6U1NTrC1B pic.twitter.com/knQ6H7zq2N — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 27, 2020

She got that part out just fine. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 27, 2020

“Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.” Did Twitter think this was manipulated or something?

We’ll keep an eye out to see if @ALX tweets a screenshot of Twitter’s explanation for his suspension.

