As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel released a statement pseudo-apologizing for using blackface and the N-word in his comedy bits in the past, although he certainly pointed the finger at those who made an issue of his youthful mistakes: “I won’t be bullied into silence by those who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas.”

He’s actually sort of right about the feigning of outrage: Conservatives aren’t into cancel culture, but they know a double-standard when they see it and wanted to know if his network would play by the same rules they did when they threw Roseanne Barr under the bus for a tweet.

Now Tiny Fey is apologizing for four episodes of “30 Rock” which featured blackface, and streaming services Hulu and Amazon have pulled the episodes.

"I understand now that 'intent' is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused"- Tina Fey

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey wrote in a letter obtained by Vulture. “I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honouring this request.”

Wait … intent is not a free pass? Funny how Fey would mention “free passes” seeing as Kimmel will suffer exactly zero consequences.

They'll have to remove almost the whole show lol, blackface is not the only racial trope in that show lol. Go all in or don't at all. — Osariemen Omoragbon (@OsariemenHO) June 23, 2020

I think the whole series should be erased just to be on the safe side. — Arch D'Triomphe🍁🇬🇧🇹🇼 (@Arch_d_triomphe) June 23, 2020

Why not stop making excuses and realize, they knew it was racist. Everyone knows what Blackface represents. It's funny to those who aren't Black. You don't get a "I'm sorry" pass. Can we normalize taking the excuses out of racism. It's not funny. — Mimi 💞 (@EarthIsSoGhetto) June 23, 2020

Nope, apologies don’t count. You must be RUINED! #TinaFey — GoSpursGo (@Go_Spurs_Go2014) June 23, 2020

Them’s the rules.

What does that even mean? Were there no POC involved in any decision making during the production of said episodes, much less within the decade in which they have been aired? Did Tina Fey work in a jar only with "white people"? And… How come INTENT is a NOTHING?!? — M U R A T (@MURATMIHCIOGLU) June 23, 2020

How you have a brain and not know blackface isn't cool? I'm sure some people said something back then, too. 🙄 I used to love her and Poehler together. But I've recently realized they're just two white girls who use black mannerisms, slang, etc for laughs. (Sisters as prime ex) — R.I.P. Molly the Mouse (@rimaramwoman) June 23, 2020

I would’ve thought they knew it was racist then but didn’t care. I’m surprised what Hollywood has gotten away with for years — Candace 🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐶 (@blackcatmama17) June 23, 2020

A free pass for white people?

Speak for YOURSELF. White people didn't do it. She did it. — Always Right 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@ProudConserva10) June 23, 2020

You have to be a literal drooling imbecile to believe these people really mean any of this. — monique desjardin (@MDesjardin) June 23, 2020

Is she really pulling a Trudeau right now? White people in general don't go around doing blackface. We know it's stupid, racist, and disrespectful. Rich white liberals with a sense of entitlement do. This is not a collective responsibility issue. — RadioFreeCanuck🇨🇦🍺 (@RadioFreeCanuck) June 23, 2020

Ha ha!! Preemptively avoiding the cancel cultural revolution. Smart. — Joseph Klein (@JoshephKlein) June 23, 2020

The black face was used to show how ignorant and foolish a character was, and the other characters rushed to stop people from seeing her and tried to educate her on why it was wrong. The humor was in how the character was a moron for doing it. — Chuck Penn (@ChuckPenn) June 23, 2020

Maybe so … but intent isn’t a free pass. If it were, the episodes would still be available for streaming.

Isn’t it funny how all these elite Hollywood folks have called you a racist for the past few years when in reality they are the racists?#PhilanthropicRacism#BoycottHollywood — Cith 🇺🇸 (@CithWilde) June 23, 2020

Yeah she gets away with saying I'm sorry after burning other at the stake on SNL for years. No way. She's counting on her liberal privilege — Christine North (@4Libertyinlaw) June 23, 2020

More like "please don't cancel what's left of my career" — 198x (@kvg1988) June 23, 2020

Love it when the mob turns on itself 😂 — @topshelfgame (@topshelfgame1) June 23, 2020

We’ll have to add Fey’s new rules to the liberal rulebook on blackface and the N-word.

