As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel released a statement pseudo-apologizing for using blackface and the N-word in his comedy bits in the past, although he certainly pointed the finger at those who made an issue of his youthful mistakes: “I won’t be bullied into silence by those who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas.”

He’s actually sort of right about the feigning of outrage: Conservatives aren’t into cancel culture, but they know a double-standard when they see it and wanted to know if his network would play by the same rules they did when they threw Roseanne Barr under the bus for a tweet.

Now Tiny Fey is apologizing for four episodes of “30 Rock” which featured blackface, and streaming services Hulu and Amazon have pulled the episodes.

ET Canada reports:

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey wrote in a letter obtained by Vulture. “I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honouring this request.”

Wait … intent is not a free pass? Funny how Fey would mention “free passes” seeing as Kimmel will suffer exactly zero consequences.

Them’s the rules.

Maybe so … but intent isn’t a free pass. If it were, the episodes would still be available for streaming.

We’ll have to add Fey’s new rules to the liberal rulebook on blackface and the N-word.

